The Los Angeles Lakers and Deandre Ayton have agreed to a contract after the seven-year veteran was bought out Monday by the Portland Trail Blazers. According to sources close to the team, they're focus will now shift to wings and further center depth, whether that can be found on the free agency or trade markets. Ayton had been deciding between the Indiana Pacers, Lakers, and Golden State Warriors.

While Ayton was the most talented big on the market, sources say the Lakers are somewhat split internally on whether he should be considered their starting center. Ideally, they would like to land someone around his talent level with a different skill set – floor spacing, especially – but the key term used most often when describing their intentions at the position has been “depth.”

Sources say Ayton's deal will take up the remainder of the non-taxpayer midlevel exception this year with a player option for the second. The Lakers now have their bi-annual exception and veteran minimum contracts to hand out. De'Anthony Melton and Al Horford are among the names linked to the Lakers, but Melton is considered the likelier addition. Melton is obviously more of a guard, but he plays bigger than he's listed and would immediately become the best point of attack defender they've had in years.

As trade assets go, the Lakers still have Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber's expiring contracts. They can still trade their own first-round pick in either 2031 or 2032. Dalton Knecht's name has come up in plenty of trade discussions this summer after he was sent out in that infamously rescinded Mark Williams deal last season. Rui Hachimura is a popular target of other teams who call the Lakers, as well. Austin Reaves, even after turning down a max extension to remain with the Lakers, is not considered likely to be moved.

In terms of those conversations, as previously reported, the Lakers have been in touch with the Portland Trail Blazers about Robert Williams and the Miami Heat about Andrew Wiggins. Sources say those talks hit snags, and then the Lakers' focus was drawn to their pursuit of Ayton. They can pick up at any time, and Rob Pelinka speaks with Joe Cronin particularly often.

Another name league sources have linked to the Lakers: Cam Whitmore. If Houston decides to shed a little salary or if they expand the Kevin Durant trade to include their acquisition of Dorian Finney-Smith, Whitmore – who is looking for a larger role than he'd have on that loaded Rockets roster – is considered a candidate to be moved.

Many in the Lakers' draft room liked Whitmore coming out of Villanova in 2023, but the Lakers wound up selecting Jalen Hood-Schifino after concerns over Whitmore's health history scared enough people in the organization. Ironically, Hood-Schifino hardly ever played for the Lakers because of his own health issues.

At the center position, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported the Lakers' interest in Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans. According to sources close to the team, the Lakers were ready to select Missi in last year's draft but pivoted when Knecht fell to them. Still, he has plenty of fans in the organization, though, coming off a strong rookie season, he wouldn't be cheap.

Nick Richards is another target for the Lakers, though it does seem more likely he'd be bought out or waived than have any team give up anything for him. As has become a trend with players on expiring contracts in this CBA, teams that believe it at all likely a player might reach the buyout market are opting to wait for that rather than sending anything in a trade. He's also a candidate to be included in an expansive sign-and-trade.

Does any of this mean the Lakers are definitely going to trade for all of these players? Obviously not. The point is to show what the Lakers are aiming to do and the types of players they're positioning themselves for. Point being: Pelinka is still very active after pulling off the Ayton acquisition and has more leverage in discussions as a result of the signing now that teams can't just assume they're desperate for anyone at the position.