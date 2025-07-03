The New York Jets are coming off a massively disappointing 2024 season that led to wholesale changes for the organization. The Jets moved on from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers as new head coach Aaron Glenn and first-time GM Darren Mougey were brought in to stabilize the spiraling franchise.

While there was an expectation that New York would compete for a championship with Rodgers on the roster, most NFL observers anticipate the Jets struggling in 2025 as the team enters a new era. But running back Breece Hall has a different forecast for New York this season.

“I think people think the new coaching staff and new GM means a rebuild, but we have a lot of really good players on the roster, so we're trying to win now,” Hall said, per NFL.com.

“And I think a lot of people from the outside are going to take that for granted and not realize that we actually have a team,” he added.

Breece Hall believes the Jets are ready to compete in 2025

Article Continues Below

Most analysts expect the Jets to finish the 2025 season with a losing record for the 10th straight year. That would make it 15 consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance. But Hall has confidence in Glenn and the new coaching staff. And, entering the final year of his rookie deal, the 24-year-old RB is looking to prove people wrong.

Hall isn’t the only one expecting the unexpected from New York this year. Former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson predicted that the Jets would win the AFC East in the hottest of hot takes. That is, obviously, unlikely given the Buffalo Bills’ domination of the division and the fact that New York hasn’t topped seven wins since 2015.

Hall was rumored to be on the trade block prior to the NFL draft as speculation that the Jets would make him available persisted. Glenn inadvertently helped spread those rumors with statements he made praising backup rushers Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. However, Glenn reached out to Hall and told him he had no intention of trading the fourth-year running back.

While Hall attempts to deliver on the immense potential he flashed early in his career, the Jets have handed the offense over to Justin Fields, signing the fifth-year pro to a two-year, $40 million deal. The team won’t have to wait long for its first major test of the 2025 season as the Jets face Rodgers and the Steelers in Week 1.