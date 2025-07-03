Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw joined elite company on Wednesday as he became just the 20th pitcher to record 3,000 strikeouts in a career. Kershaw is also just the fourth lefty to pull off the incredible feat. He did it against the Chicago White Sox, and he needed three strikeouts in the game to reach 3,000. He earned his third strikeout against the final batter that he faced.

CLAYTON KERSHAW 💪 3,000 CAREER STRIKEOUTS! pic.twitter.com/aG2mQcAFKa — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Clayton Kershaw is one of the most decorated pitchers of all time, and this accomplished only adds to an already historic career. Kershaw made his MLB debut with the Dodgers back in 2008, and he has been in the league with Los Angeles ever since. He is as good as it gets, and fans everywhere are celebrating his latest feat.

Greatest pitcher of our generation pic.twitter.com/hXfjHbmbPv — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dodgers fans knew that this moment was coming soon, and they were thrilled that Kershaw was able to get it done tonight in front of a home crowd in LA.

“LOVE YOU KERSH THANK YOU SO MUCH GOAT YOU ARE FINALLY AT 3,000 STRIKEOUTS!!!” One fan said.

We all knew that this was coming, and we also know something else that is in Kershaw's future: Cooperstown. He is one of the best pitchers that the game of baseball has ever seen.

“As if Kershaw didn’t have enough in his resume to prove he’s Hall of Fame worthy,” another fan said. “What a legend! Cooperstown has a spot ready for him!”

One aspect of this accomplishment that is extremely impressive is that fact that every strikeout from the the first all the way to 3,000 came with the Dodgers.

“He's in elite company,” a fan wrote. “Welcome to the exclusive club and joining Gibson and Johnson as the only ones to do it with the same team.”

What a night for Clayton Kershaw, and what a career. We have watched the Dodgers ace dominate Major League Baseball for nearly 20 years now, and he isn't done yet.