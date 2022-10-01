Fans blast Jasprit Bumrah after injury rules him out of T20 World Cup

Ever since reports of India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s injury started coming in, he has been receiving severe flak on social media with several admirers of the Indian cricket team mocking him for getting injured at a time when the T20 World Cup is only two weeks away.

While some made fun of the Mumbai Indians bowler for missing out on the biggest T20 international tournament, others claimed that if it was the Indian Premier League (IPL), he would have managed to get himself fit anyhow.

But just because it was a competition in which he was to appear for the national team, Jasprit Bumrah didn’t take his fitness seriously and now he was out of the premier event scheduled to be held in Australia later this month.

Let's see how many matches he will miss next year for MI 🤑🤑🤑 — Ashubmoun Bill Popa 🇮🇳 (@69popa_) September 29, 2022

How do they play the entire IPL without getting injured??? — 𝑀𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑜 𝐶𝒉𝑎𝑘𝑟𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑦 (@mrinangochak_19) September 29, 2022

How is it that Virat Kohli is never injured? Barring Virat, our entire team young or experienced, almost everyone has had injury issues: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Harshal etc #ViratKohli #SportsYaari — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) September 30, 2022

Ambani visiting Bumrah and Archer in hospital 😭 pic.twitter.com/AWHL65A35j — Adi (@WintxrfellViz) September 29, 2022

Bumrah reportedly injured again before T20WC 😭 pic.twitter.com/cHgAnowvpt — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) September 29, 2022

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt had his say about Jasprit Bumrah, saying that he had too much workload on his shoulders and the injury was waiting to happen.

“Bumrah’s action is such that it puts immense load on his back. He plays all three formats and then there is the IPL as well, which is a long tournament. So, India will have to pick and choose. Bumrah is like a Ferrari, or an Aston Martin or a Lamborghini. These are luxury cars which have speed. These are called ‘weekend cars’. They are not your everyday Toyota Corolla, that can be driven everywhere. Anyone can scratch it and it wouldn’t make a difference. Weekend cars are meant to be driven only on weekends. A genuine fast bowler like Bumrah needs to be managed carefully. Don’t play him in every match,” Salman Butt said on his YouTube channel. “Bumrah is a bowler of superior quality. He is experienced, a match-winner, can bowl in the middle and death overs, puts pressure early. He is a very versatile bowler and his void will be felt for sure. But then again, it depends how India decide to view this situation. It is a great chance for youngsters to step up. When Bumrah will regain fitness, he will return to the Playing XI, but until then who becomes Bumrah remains to be seen,” Salman Butt added.

On the other hand, another former Pakistan quick bowler Aaqib Javed argued that India made a mistake by not giving Kashmir-born Umran Malik enough chances in the playing XI because he could have been a perfect replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the side.

“After the last IPL, I think India did make a mistake. Umran Malik was aggressive and he has pace. Yes, you might want to wait for batsmen to play out two seasons before bringing him to the team, even with spinners. But when it comes to fast bowlers, you don’t have to be scared. You have to bring him to team straightaway,” Aaqib Javed told paktv.tv. “When you bowl with that sort of pace, the batsman has to make a quick decision. You saw what happened to Pakistan batters against Mark Wood. Pace is very important,” he added. “You are playing him (Umran) for India ‘A’. He should be with the senior team. You are going to Australia, the ball doesn’t seam or swing that much there. There are dry conditions there,” Aaqib Javed explained. “In T20s, your bad ball can also become a good delivery. It all depends on reaction time. When you are trying to hit out, you have chances to take a wicket. You won’t see many effective swing bowlers in the shortest format. Most top bowlers in T20s have pace. India did make a mistake, but if they are brave enough, they can still bring Umran in place of Bumrah,” Aaqib Javed concluded.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer, however, explained why Jasprit Bumrah made himself available for the recent T20I series against Australia at home.

Wasim Jaffer opined that Jasprit Bumrah was trying to push himself to the limits so that he could find his best form ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Jaffer cited the great Zaheer Khan’s example on the subject and said that Jasprit Bumrah was doing the same.

“Absolutely. I’ve spoken to Zaheer as I’m pretty close to him. When he played for Worcestershire, he played literally four months of non-stop cricket. That’s how Zaheer Khan’s resurgence happened, post the 2006 season. That’s what he told me, if he plays consistently and bowls a lot of overs, he feels in rhythm and his body feels good. The moment he feels there’s a break, it takes him a while to get back to shape again,” Wasim Jaffer said. “Most bowlers want it that way. If they are on the field, they are playing, there are raring to go. The moment a break happens, you have to start over. That’s why, I’m pretty sure Bumrah probably pushed himself to be ready for the T20 World Cup,” the former India opener summed up.