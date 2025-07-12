The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the hottest teams in baseball heading into the All-Star break and have established themselves as one of the top teams in the National League as the Midsummer Classic approaches. After an 8-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night, the Brewers have now won five games in a row and are closing in on the Chicago Cubs at the top of the NL Central.

Before the game, the Brewers had a late addition to the All-Star team in the National League. Rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was selected to represent the NL despite making just five starts in his young and very impressive career as other arms pulled out of the game in Atlanta.

After the Brewers took down the Nationals, manager Patrick Murphy delivered the message to Misiorowski, who was emotional accepting the award in front of his teammates.

Try not to cry challenge (impossible!)@Jmisiorowski9 pic.twitter.com/mZqGGW8Hj1 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 12, 2025

“I honestly have no words guys,” Misiorowski said. “I don't know what to say. It's an honor. There's a lot of older guys around that have been around for a lot longer than I have, so I just wanted to thank you for all the help you guys have given me to get through these couple of weeks that I've been here.”

While Misiorowski's selection may be strange on the surface considering that he has only started five games, the numbers clearly show that he is worthy of the pick and will fit right in on the star-studded National League pitching staff. In five starts, the rookie phenom has a 4-1 record and a stellar 2.81 ERA.

Misiorowski has been a strikeout machine, sitting down 33 batters in just 25.2 innings pitched with just 11 walks. It has been very difficult for opposing hitters to make clean contact on him, resulting in just 12 hits allowed during that time.

The emergence of Misiorowski in the middle of the season is a big reason why the Brewers find themselves sitting at 54-40 with just two games to go until the All-Star break. After the Cubs had a substantial lead in the division race early in the season, Milwaukee has cut that gap down to just one game. If it can sneak into the playoffs, nobody will want to see Misiorowski on the mound when the stakes are high.