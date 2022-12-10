By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Fans went into overdrive as India opener Ishan Kishan broke Rohit Sharma’s long-standing record to become the youngest double centurion in One-Day Internationals. Ishan Kishan accomplished the feat during his stroke-filled 210-run-knock off 131 deliveries against Bangladesh in the third ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

While Ishan Kishan made his maiden double hundred at the age of 25 years and 145 days, Rohit Sharma did it when he was 26 years and 186 days old against the mighty Australians in Bengaluru in 2013.

After Bangladesh asked India to bat first, the visitors lost senior batter, Shikhar Dhawan, early in the innings as he walked back to the pavilion for just 3 off 8 balls.

However, Ishan Khan then took center stage as he and former captain Virat Kohli stitched together a blistering 200-plus partnership for the second wicket to put India in command.

While Virat Kohli eventually went on to score 113 off 91 deliveries, his first ODI hundred in nearly four years, it was Ishan Kishan who cantered to his maiden ODI century before stunningly completing a double ton in double quick time.

This is also the quickest double century in One-Day Internationals. Ishan Kishan cruised to a record-breaking double hundred in only 126 deliveries, going past West Indies great Chris Gayle who reached there in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015.

With his double century against Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan became just the fourth Indian and the seventh batter overall to register a score of 200 in ODIs. Before him, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the explosive Virender Sehwag, and current skipper Rohit Sharma have accomplished the milestone.

During the course of his knock, Ishan Kishan smacked 10 fours and 24 boundaries before being dismissed by Taskin Ahmed for 210 off 131.

Among other records, Ishan Kishan now holds the record for the highest score by a visiting batter in Bangladesh, overtaking former Australian cricketer Shane Watson who smashed an unbeaten 185 in the South Asian nation in 2011.

Ishan Kishan also pipped former BCCI president and India captain, Sourav Ganguly, to become the side’s top scorer in an away match as an opener. Sourav Ganguly had smacked 183 against Sri Lanka during the 1999 World Cup in England.

Double centurion Ishan Kishan was over the moon with his performance in the third ODI against Bangladesh but also rued a missed opportunity to become the first man to hit a triple hundred in the 50-over format.

“The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear. I am blessed to hear my name between such legends. I got out with 15 overs left. I could have got 300 also! I was batting with Virat bhai, and he was spot on with which bowlers I needed to select [to target]. I was on 95 and wanted to smack, but he calmed me down, saying it was my first hundred,” Ishan Kishan told Sony Sports, the broadcaster of the India vs Bangladesh series, after the conclusion of India’s innings. “It was a perfect wicket and situation to bat on. I was just looking to watch the ball properly, and go with the flow. At this level, whenever you get the chance, you need to make the most out of it. I was just picking the ball and the bowlers, and things were going my way! Our trainer and physio are taking care of everyone,” he added.

Stand-in India captain KL Rahul hailed Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli for their ultra-aggressive approach as the two batters took the Bangladesh bowling apart with their perfect time and clean hitting all over the park.

“Brilliant to see how Virat and Ishan batted. The way Kishan started, he was looking aggressive from ball one. He got an opportunity, and grabbed it with both hands. Getting a double hundred in ODIs isn’t done often. Batters were really brave, and we decided to do the same with the ball. There wasn’t much help [from the pitch]. There are a few injury concerns, but that gives opportunity to guys. We’ll try and carry this confidence and momentum into the Tests,” KL Rahul said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Even Bangladesh skipper Litton Das had words of appreciation for Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli, saying the duo took the game away from the home side due to their sheer brilliance with the bat.