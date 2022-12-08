By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

“India may have lost the match, but Rohit Sharma won our hearts,” a message from a fan read on Twitter as netizens went wild after the captain produced a valiant unbeaten 51-run-knock of 28 balls in the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday. In the process, the India skipper also broke West Indian legend Chris Gayle’s special world record.

Rohit Sharma who dislocated his left thumb while fielding during the Bangladesh innings and even had to receive a few stitches, came out to bat at No.9 for India and nearly took his team to a famous victory in the second ODI at the Shere-E-Bangla Stadium. But in the end, India had to endure a shocking five-run defeat to lose their second consecutive series in Bangladesh.

Batting first, Bangladesh found themselves on the ropes at 6/69 with India dominating the proceedings with the assistance of Washington Sundar’s three wickets.

However, just when it looked like India was running away with the game, a blistering 148-run stand between Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz brought Bangladesh back into the game. After Mahmudullah perished for 77 in the 47th over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz gave the final push to the Bangladesh innings as 54 runs came off the last 23 balls.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten on 100 off 83 deliveries and was the main hero of the Bangladeshi comeback.

In reply, Rohit Sharma and co found themselves in a deep hole at 4/65 with Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and KL Rahul all back in the hut. Their problems were further accentuated due to Rohit Sharma’s unavailability at the top of the order, the reason being a thumb injury.

A 107-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel stopped the rut but the asking rate kept mounting. Moments later, Team India was on the verge of defeat with the score reading 213/8. Just when everyone thought that the match was over, there was another twist in the tale as an injured Rohit Sharma walked into bat.

Despite the injury concern, Rohit Sharma played a brave knock as he began to hit the ball all over the ground and brought the equation down to 20 runs at the end of the 49th over.

With 20 needed to win the game in the final over, Rohit Sharma clobbered the second and third deliveries for boundaries, however, what made the situation tough for him was the dot ball Mustafizur Rahman bowled on the fourth.

With two sixes required to win India the match, Rohit Sharma struck the fifth delivery of the 50th over for a maximum but then Mustafizur Rahman produced an unplayable yorker on the last ball to claim a stunning victory.

Though Rohit Sharma failed to take India over the line, he did manage to script a new world record in the match. During his innings, he smashed 5 sixes, becoming the first Indian batter to achieve the milestone of 500 sixes in international cricket.

Rohit smashed his 500th maximum off the bowling of Mahmudullah followed by another six in the 49th over.

Overall, Rohit Sharma now has 502 sixes in 428 fixtures in international cricket, becoming just the second batter after Chris Gayle to breach the 500-six barrier at the sport’s grandest stage.

While Chris Gayle registered a total of 553 sixes in 483 international games during his illustrious career, Rohit Sharma needed 19 games less to reach the landmark. This made him the quickest to 500 sixes in international cricket. Chris Gayle hit his 500th six in his 447th appearance for the West Indies.

I hope Rohit can become first in this list 💙 — Gautam Vishwanathan (@GautamV74) December 7, 2022

Gayle record can be broken if he plays for another 2 years — Muttu ms (@muttu1745) December 7, 2022

He will easily cross Gayle next year as in his worst year 2022 he has hit 45 international sixes 🙁 — Sabby (@SabbySi05564149) December 7, 2022

Hitman bole to six hitting machine — KD Yadav (@kdyaadav0) December 7, 2022

घमंड है मुझे तेरा Fan होने पर, जीत लिया

I Feel very proud on team india Captain Rohit Sharma, Love u always forever ❤️ @ImRo45pic.twitter.com/pDBTZGIajv — God Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Cha Raja) (@GodRohitSharm45) December 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma gave an update on his thumb injury which he suffered while fielding in the Bangladesh innings. The 35-year-old eventually came out to bat at number 9 for India before smashing a 28-ball unbeaten 51 to bring the visitors close to victory in the final over of the contest.