Published November 24, 2022

By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

India talisman Virat Kohli is being mocked on social media following his viral post on the legendary MS Dhoni.

Earlier this week, Virat Kohli put up a post on Instagram about how MS Dhoni is “everywhere”.

Virat Kohli shared a photo of a water bottle that had MS Dhoni’s picture used for promotional purposes before writing on the popular photo and video-sharing platform, “He’s everywhere. Even on the water bottle.”

As his post on MS Dhoni went viral on social media, many netizens posted funny memes and had fun at Virat Kohli’s expense. Some even trolled him with identical pics, declaring like Dhoni his images could also be found on water bottles.

You are also everywhere even on the chips packet 😃 @imVkohlipic.twitter.com/yWpXLlpaon — Prajwal (@Prajwal2742) November 21, 2022

Virat Bhai chummi hee Lelo na mahi bhai ki. — 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘦𝘴𝘺𝘱𝘰𝘱𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘣𝘰𝘺 (@cheesypopconboy) November 21, 2022

He is trolling MSD for doing uncountable ads 🤣🤣 — Em!N€nt $oC!@li$t (@NosaneEmi) November 21, 2022

The Delhi-born cricketer and former India captain MS Dhoni share a great bond. Virat Kohli in particular has been quite vocal about his admiration, love, and respect for the two-time World Cup-winning skipper.

This year, when Virat Kohli was going through a rough patch with the bat, he disclosed that MS Dhoni was the only cricketer to send him a message of support after he stepped down as captain of the Indian Test team. Subsequently, he revealed that his conversation with MS Dhoni motivated him to work on his game.

“The only person who has genuinely reached out to me has been MS Dhoni. And for me that is such a blessing to know that I could have such a strong bond and such a strong relationship with someone who is such a senior to me where things are, it is a friendship which is based on a lot of mutual respect,” Virat Kohli said on RCB Podcast. “It is one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me, that when you are expected to be strong and looked at as strong individual, people forget to ask how are you doing? So, it hit home to me, it was like this is it,” he added.

Virat Kohli finished the recently concluded T20 World Cup as the tournament’s leading scorer with 296 runs in 6 matches. Despite his heroics, the Men in Blue exited the competition at the semifinal stage, receiving a 10-wicket hammering from eventual champions England at the Adelaide Oval earlier this month.

Recently, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt blasted the BCCI for sacking Virat Kohli as India’s captain earlier this year following the Men in Blue’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign.

Salman Butt pointed out this particular reason why the Indian Cricket Board removed Virat Kohli as the skipper at the start of 2022. However, despite the change in captain with Rohit Sharma taking over from Virat Kohli, the fortunes of the Indian cricket team didn’t change.

Salman Butt claimed that removing Virat Kohli from the captaincy of India was a big mistake, and the BCCI would have done well to keep him there.