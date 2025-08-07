The Denver Broncos could be surprisingly dangerous when the 2025 NFL season kicks off next month. Denver made some great moves this offseason, including several moves to upgrade their defense. Hopefully that makes life easier for QB Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense.

Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II heaped praise on his QB Bo Nix during a recent interview on Scoop City.

“Bo Nix,” Surtain said when asked about the best quarterback not on his top five list. “I'm telling you man, Bo's going to be a problem. I'm telling you. I ain't gonna say too much because I know he don't like me to.”

Surtain praised Nix for his approach to the game and his composure during his rookie season in 2024. That laid the foundation for Nix to get even better this offseason.

“When he first came in, like he was ready,” Surtain continued. “He was sound. Everything about him just screamed veteran QB in a way. I feel like this year, you know, he's more composed. Understands the offense even more. More confident, even more vocal. He's a great leader out there. He brings [the offense] together. You can just tell he's been working in the offseason. He got a little bigger, a little stronger as well.”

Surtain believes that the sky is the limit for Nix ahead of the 2025 season.

“He's going to be scary,” Surtain concluded.

Broncos' Sean Payton cannot hide his excitement about Bo Nix

Article Continues Below

Sean Payton is a big fan of Bo Nix, too.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini shared a hilarious four-word voicemail that Payton left her about Nix.

“You understand why he does the things he does and how he operates and when he’s in love,” Russini said on Monday on The Bill Simmons Podcast. “And he’s in love with this team right now. Like even this summer. Coach reached out to me a few times checking in and I missed the call, which you know, how do you miss a head coach calling you but it happens. And he just left me a voicemail. I got to see if I still have it. I don’t have a message it’s just a beep and it’s just Sean Payton going, ‘I love my Q’ and he hangs up.”

Russini thinks that Payton is genuinely excited about Nix and not just pumping up his quarterback.

Payton also recently shared that Nix's lack of sacks in college made him attractive during the pre-draft process.

It will be exciting to see if Nix can take another big leap forward during the 2025 NFL season.