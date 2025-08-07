The 2025 WNBA trade deadline is scheduled for 3 PM EST on Thursday afternoon. The Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx agreed to a DiJonai Carrington-led trade earlier in the week, while the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics later finalized a Brittney Sykes-led deal. Here, we will be tracking all of the new trades and rumors on deadline day before 3 PM EST.

There will be many storylines to follow throughout the day. Which teams truly believe they can contend? Will some fringe contenders decide to sell?

It should be an interesting deadline. It remains to be seen exactly how many moves will end up being made, but there could be some chaos before everything is said and done.

Without further ado, here is ClutchPoints' 2025 WNBA trade deadline tracker.

WNBA trade deadline tracker

 

Wings unlikely to trade Ogunbowale

Joey Mistretta ·

The Wings are unlikely to trade Arike Ogunbowale, a source previously told ClutchPoints. Anything could happen at the deadline, but the Wings are not actively looking to move the star guard. 

Mystics trade grade for Brittney Sykes deal

Joey Mistretta ·

The Mystics traded Brittney Sykes to the Storm for Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke and a 2026 first round pick. ClutchPoints gave the Mystics an A grade for the trade.

Wings-Lynx DiJonai Carrington trade grade

Joey Mistretta ·

The Wings traded DiJonai Carrington to the Lynx for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson (who was later waived) and Minnesota's 2027 second round pick. ClutchPoints gave the Wings a B- and the Lynx an A- for the deal.

Wings looking to make 1 more move

Joey Mistretta ·

The Dallas Wings "may" look to make one more addition before the trade deadline, a source told ClutchPoints. It's a "50/50" situation at the moment, but Dallas will look to acquire a power or small forward in a potential deal. 

More WNBA News
Washington Mystics forward Shakira Austin (0) drives to the basket as Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) defends in the second half at CareFirst Arena.
Temi Fagbenle’s honest reflection on ‘grueling’ Valkyries road tripKenzo Fukuda ·
image thumbnail
Week 10 WNBA power rankings: Playoff picture begins to take shape amid injury woesJess Koffie ·
Wilson basketball is seen next to WNBA logo before a game between the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena.
Latest WNBA ratings prove league’s growth is for realBenjamin Adducchio ·
Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase talks to media members before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center.
WNBA Fan arrested for sex toy toss allegedly made ‘viral joke’ confession to policeRishav Bhat ·
City of Austin, TX in background. WNBA logo in front.
Ranking 7 best WNBA trade candidates at 2025 deadlineJess Koffie ·
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and Becky Hammon in front of Michelob ULTRA Arena.
WNBA rumors: Aces-Mystics trade idea to help A’ja WilsonJess Koffie ·