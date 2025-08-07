The 2025 WNBA trade deadline is scheduled for 3 PM EST on Thursday afternoon. The Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx agreed to a DiJonai Carrington-led trade earlier in the week, while the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics later finalized a Brittney Sykes-led deal. Here, we will be tracking all of the new trades and rumors on deadline day before 3 PM EST.

There will be many storylines to follow throughout the day. Which teams truly believe they can contend? Will some fringe contenders decide to sell?

It should be an interesting deadline. It remains to be seen exactly how many moves will end up being made, but there could be some chaos before everything is said and done.

Without further ado, here is ClutchPoints' 2025 WNBA trade deadline tracker.

WNBA trade deadline tracker

Wings unlikely to trade Ogunbowale Joey Mistretta · 1 minute ago The Wings are unlikely to trade Arike Ogunbowale, a source previously told ClutchPoints. Anything could happen at the deadline, but the Wings are not actively looking to move the star guard.

Mystics trade grade for Brittney Sykes deal Joey Mistretta · 22 minutes ago The Mystics traded Brittney Sykes to the Storm for Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke and a 2026 first round pick. ClutchPoints gave the Mystics an A grade for the trade.

Wings-Lynx DiJonai Carrington trade grade Joey Mistretta · 26 minutes ago The Wings traded DiJonai Carrington to the Lynx for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson (who was later waived) and Minnesota's 2027 second round pick. ClutchPoints gave the Wings a B- and the Lynx an A- for the deal.