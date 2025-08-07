Brawl Stars Season 41 brings a new Brawl Pass with all sorts or rewards you can earn. Knights of the Starr Table is the theme of Season 41, with new cosmetics, events, and more to celebrate over the next 30+ days. This season, players can earn more power points, coins, and more from the Brawl Pass. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Brawl Stars Season 41 Brawl Pass Rewards.

Brawl Stars Season 41 All Brawl Pass Rewards – Coins, Power Points Starr Drops, & More

The Knights of the Starr Table Season is almost here! Starting on the 7th of August ⚔️ 👑 King Starrthur Bo is the Brawl Pass Skin!

🏹 King Archer Bo & Knight Bo Chromas + Knight Title in the Brawl Pass Plus

📜 Brawl Pass Buff Quests + Daily Quests

🪵 Trunk release on the 28th… pic.twitter.com/iEN5OFXwsc — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) August 5, 2025

TIER FREE PASS BRAWL PASS BRAWL PASS PLUS Free Tier 500 Coins 1000 Bling 1500 Bling 1 500 Power Points Player Pin – 2 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 3 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 4 100 Credits 100 Credits – 5 Starr Drop Player Pin – 6 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 7 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 8 100 Credits 100 Credits –

9 Starr Drop Player Pin – 10 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points 1500 Power Points 11 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 12 100 Credits 100 Credits – 13 Starr Drop Player Pin – 14 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 15 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 16 100 Credits 100 Credits – 17 Starr Drop Player Pin – 18 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

19 Starr Drop 100 Bling – . 20 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – . 21 Starr Drop New Spray – . 22 100 Credits 100 Credits – . 23 Starr Drop 100 Bling – . 24 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points – . 25 Starr Drop 1000 Credits – . 26 100 Credits 100 Credits – 27 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 28 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

29 Starr Drop Player Pin – 30 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 31 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 32 100 Credits 100 Credits – 33 Starr Drop Player Pin – 34 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 35 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 36 100 Credits 100 Credits – 37 Starr Drop Player Pin – 38 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

39 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 40 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 41 Starr Drop Player Pin – 42 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 43 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 44 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 45 Starr Drop Player Icon – 46 100 Credits 100 Credits King Archer Bo Skin 47 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 48 1000 Coins 1000 Coins Knight Bo Skin

49 100 Credits 100 Credits – 50 Legendary Starr Drop King Starrthur Bo Skin Knight Player Title

Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Season 41 Rewards for the Free Pass & Brawl Pass. To level up your Pass, you must earn XP. To earn XP in Brawl Stars, you need to play matches, and complete quests. Furthermore, XP Doublers earned via Starr Drops help boost your pass progression.

For free-to-play users, the Free pass offers 2,500 Power Points, 8,000 Coins, 1000 Credits, and 24 Starr Drops of random rarities. Lastly, the final free reward includes a Legendary Starr Drop, as always. Who knows? This Starr Drop might help you receive one of the game's newest Mythic Brawler, Alli.

Brawl Pass ($6.99) or Pass Plus ($9.99) players earn even more rewards. Essentially, Brawl Pass Players receive more credits to unlock brawlers, more bling to purchase skins, and more power points to upgrade brawlers. Additionally, you receive more gems, which you can use to unlock new brawlers, Hypercharge abilities, or skins. Furthermore, they receive a King Starrthur Bo Skin at level 50.

Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus players can earn every single reward this season, along with a 20% XP boost, two additional Bo skins, and more. They also receive more Bling, Power Points, Gems, and even a player Title. Regardless of which Pass you run with, you should receive a good amount of items to upgrade your favorite brawlers with.

Overall, Season 41 brings the Knights of the Starr Table theme to the game. Recently, Brawl Stars removed their Masteries system in favor of a new Records system along with a Trophy Road Rework. The new trophy road allows players to earn tons of rewards as they try to reach 100,000 trophies. Meanwhile, Records provide a way for you to still earn things by using your favorite brawlers.

Best of luck earning all the different rewards you can in Season 41!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.