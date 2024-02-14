A leaker recently suggested that the two powerhouses may join forces and produce a Football video game.

It seems like the next FIFA game might not be far off, thanks to a possible partnership with 2K. A leaker recently suggested that the two powerhouses may join forces and produce a Football video game. However, it seems many took the information literally and assumed a new FIFA game would be coming. Let's dive in and discuss everything we know about the potential partnership.

FIFA, 2K Games Reportedly Working Together On New FIFA Game

My favourite FIFA game ❤ 2K2, oops, 2002 FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/Q0rt7WMMRw — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) February 12, 2024

X user Kurakasis posted a tweet of his favorite FIFA game. In the post, he wrote “My Favourite 2K Game. 2K2 oops, 2002 FIFA World Cup.” The post seemed to suggest that FIFA and 2K were partnering together to continue their historic Football video game series.

However, Kurakasis himself later tweeted in response to the high traffic of his first post. In a new tweet, he mentioned that he did “not know if 2K is making a new FIFA game” and that the rumor was an old one. However, he did mention that the Lego 2K Goal game announcement is “right around the corner”. Specifically, we might hear word of that title around the UEFA EURO 2024.

I just woke up and, well… that escalated quickly, lol. To keep it simple: I don't know if 2K is making a new FIFA game; it's an old rumour. I wanted to tell you that LEGO 2K Goooal! announcement is right around the corner, and it's planned to be released around EURO 2024. pic.twitter.com/KBmlUg2ySU — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) February 12, 2024

As with all leaks, we recommend taking every bit of information with a grain of salt. Until we hear an official confirmation from either FIFA or 2K, don't expect anything. That way you avoid heartbreak and disappointment altogether.

The 30-year relationship with the governing body of Football, along with EA Sports, ended last year. EA Sports decided the license wasn't worth it, and instead opted to sign exclusivity deals with multiple leagues instead. Now, EA Sports develops and publishes the FC series, which is a successor to the original series.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino assured that the next FIFA game series will be “the best egame for any boy or girl”. However, he didn't go into details about what kind of game it would be. While we'd love to see 2K make a fully-fleshed Soccer title, it could meany anything, like Lego 2K Goal, or something else entirely.

However, we just wonder what clubs and players the developers could include. I'm not a lawyer, nor am I familiar with how this phase in game development works. However, if EA Sports already secured multiple exclusivity deals with most major clubs and leagues, what could FIFA possibly do to make their game marketable?

Regardless, we look forward to see what, if anything, comes from this.

