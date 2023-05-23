Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

EA Sports FC is the upcoming soccer-simulation video game from EA. Most notable is the removal of the FIFA name, as the two companies will split ways after a 30-year partnership. The series began with FIFA 93, and FIFA 23 will be the final iteration of the title.

You-tuber and Content Creator Mirror Gaming held an interview with EA Sports’ Brand VP David Jackson. They discussed the transition, and Jackson was very optimistic about the future of the series. His statements are even backed up by other important names at EA Sports.

Mirror Gaming’s Interview

“EA Sports FC is our future vision,” says Brand VP David Jackson. “We had a great relationship over time with the FIFA organization, but now’s the right time for us to set a new path.” He believes the company knows what the player base wants, and that they can execute those fan-requests in their own way.

Jackson isn’t the only one who believes in the future of the series without the license. CEO Andrew Wilson echoed these statements back in February. He was quoted saying “Basically, what we get from FIFA in a non-World Cup year is the four letters on the front of the box, in a world where most people don’t even see the box anymore because they buy the game digitally.”

With 300 other licenses, Wilson believes The World Cup is important, but not the most important thing EA Sports needs for its soccer simulation game. While that may not resonate with all consumers, it’s the view of the company who believes consumers won’t be dismayed without it.

It will be strange not have the world’s most important sporting event included. However; it seems it’s an issue EA can avoid until 2026 rolls around.

There were leaks and rumors about the split. One suggested that EA Sports wanted to do things that couldn’t be done with FIFA. Another suggested EA Sports would save money by not partnering with the Football Governing body. However, it seems likely that a whole array financial and creative differences is what caused the split instead of just one issue.

EA Sports FC Details

Jackson also emphasized the importance of two major factors of development, Authenticity and new experiences. “We have 19,000 players, 700 teams and 30 leagues in the game right now.”

Those worried about their favorite teams being cut can put those qualms at rest. It seems likely that the game will be able to retain both men and women’s soccer teams as well.

As for “new experiences”, it could mean anything as simple as a new ultimate team mode, or additions to career mode. Some fans, like Mirror Gaming, are hoping for additions like Online Career Mode, cross-play, and general improvements to both offline and online experiences. We would like to see improvements to gameplay elements such as player stamina to improve the game’s realism. It seems too often in FIFA 23 that a player tires out after just 50 minutes.

“I think we do exist to grow the love of Football,” says Jackson. “We understand that the fandom is quite fragile, and what you choose to spend your time on or what you choose to love is a very important decision for people to make. We want people to love football.”

Considering the user scores and feedback on recent FIFA titles, EA Sports still has some work to do. But perhaps without the FIFA license, EA can spend more time and money on making a great video game. Here’s an article from us detailing some things they can do to grow the love for the sport.

More News on the Way

Jackson mentioned in the interview that more details about the game will surface in July. If past FIFA games are any hint, we can expect the game’s release to fall between August and October of this year.

Here’s the full video of the interview for those interested.

