MetLife Stadium will host the Final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The next FIFA World Cup doesn't take place until 2026 and it'll take place in North America for the first time since 1994. With that said, FIFA has officially announced where the final match will be played, as MetLife Stadium beat out AT&T Stadium as the pick for the championship match.

MetLife Stadium is the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets. So, the FIFA World Cup winners will be crowned in the state of New York, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“FIFA announced that the 2026 World Cup Final will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home of the Giants and Jets.”

This is a big win for New York. The state is going to receive a ton of attention globally hosting the biggest final of the biggest sports tournament in the world. However, there is one tidbit MetLife must do to host the World Cup. FIFA has a guideline that all stadiums must use grass fields. So, as a result, MetLife will switch out its turf with grass for the 2026 World Cup.

“FIFA requires that all stadiums must have natural grass. MetLife will put down natural grass for the World Cup and the stadium will undergo some renovations prior to the 2026.”

NFL players across the league have been demanding for grass fields instead of turf for years. But the league has ignored those requests. Regardless, here they are swapping out turf with grass due to FIFA's requirement for the World Cup. It's a bit hypocritical and clearly an easy switch for every team that uses turf.

Either way, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to North America. It should be a fun time, as it's the biggest sporting event across the globe.