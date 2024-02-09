Join FIFA President Gianni Infantino's call to action against racism in football, setting a three-month deadline for decisive measures.

In a resolute address to the UEFA Congress in Paris, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has issued a three-month ultimatum for football's stakeholders to intensify their efforts in combating racism within the sport. Infantino's impassioned plea comes in response to a surge in racist incidents plaguing football matches worldwide, prompting him to set May 17 as the deadline for football associations to implement stricter measures.

“In the last few months, we have witnessed a lot of racist incidents. This is not acceptable anymore,” stated Infantino. “We have to stop this and do whatever we can to stop it. Racism is a crime. It is something terrible, and we have to eradicate it.”

The urgency of Infantino's call for action has been underscored by recent events, including instances of racial abuse targeting players like Coventry’s Kasey Palmer. Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. Infantino has demanded decisive penalties, including point deductions for teams and criminal charges for individuals involved in racist incidents, emphasizing the need for severe repercussions to combat racism effectively.

“We have to start criminal charges against those who act in a racist way and ban them from stadiums,” Infantino asserted. “But that is not enough. In the next three months, we must work together… to come together with a strong, united resolution for the fight against racism.”

With FIFA's existing three-stage protocol enabling referees to halt matches in response to racist behavior, Infantino stressed the importance of a coordinated global effort to tackle racism head-on. He called for concrete measures to be adopted, including forfeits against responsible teams and stadium bans for perpetrators, while highlighting the readiness of the Football Association (FA) to escalate actions against racism.

Infantino's commitment to prioritizing the fight against racism was further emphasized by his closing declaration: “Let's stop racism. Let's stop it now.” As football grapples with the scourge of racism, recent legal actions, such as the sentencing of a fan who racially abused Forest Green’s Jordan Garrick, serve as a stark reminder of the serious consequences awaiting those who perpetrate such reprehensible acts within football stadiums.