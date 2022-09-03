Former Pakistan captain slammed for his ‘cheap’ remarks against India

Ex-Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez was slammed on social media after he made bizarre remarks about the Indian cricket team during a television debate about the ongoing Asia Cup on Friday. The former Pakistan all-rounder claimed that it is because of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) financial superpower, that the Men in Blue receive special treatment around the world. Mohammad Hafeez’s opinion, however, wasn’t liked by Indian fans on social media as they blasted the retired Pakistan cricket star for his comments about Rohit Sharma-led India.

“I don’t know a lot, but I definitely know that in our society, whoever is the earner is loved by everyone, is the most laadla (pampered), gets the most kisses from everyone,” Mohammad Hafeez opined during a discussion on PTV Sports. “India is a revenue-making country. So even in bilateral series across the world, where they get sponsorship, they get a jackpot, it’s hard to deny these things,” Hafeez added.

The host of the show asked Hafeez if he called India “laadlas” because Rohit Sharma and company were among the most dominant teams in world cricket across formats or because they earn millions due to the sport’s popularity in the country.

Mohammad Hafeez declared that he believed it was because India was making more money than any other nation through cricket.

His choice of words though wasn’t liked by the netizens who tore him apart on Twitter.

“Mr Hafeez please go to Australia and win 2 test series. Then your team will be ladla as well. Maintain the respect and avoid these cheap comments,” an Indian cricket admirer said.

“Don’t worry fellow Indians, he’s making such bizarre statements about INDIA just to be in the limelight. Pakistan journalists, channels, YouTubers, and ex cricketers generate money through either favouring INDIA or bashing them. So, just chill and laugh at such statements,” a second argued.

“Shame on you, who has given you name “Professor”…even a rikshawala will talk better than you. You also know India has been playing good cricket,” a third stated.

“Hafeez complaining about Indian cricket performance after being dropped for the 100th time from a far lower performing side. A sorry career, a sorry face, a sorry country,” a fourth mentioned.

“I have been thinking Hafeez as genuine cricketer from Pakistan. I never expected this kind of statements from you,” a fifth noted.

“Never ever expecting these types of a comments from you. Always thought that you are a good guy, but from now I don’t have any respect for you. shame on you,” a sixth opined.

“India don’t play good cricket according to Hafeez. Meanwhile India is the only team to win t20 series in every SENA countries in last 3 years,” a seventh emphasized.

From 2015 onwards, India played 13 games against Pakistan in which India won 11, Pakistan won 2. India is the only team in world currently to be in top 3 in every format. India will win both Asia Cup and world cup this year under captaincy of Rohit Sharma,” an eighth insisted.

“Better cricket? Pakistan won last Test in SA-2007

won last Test series in Eng-1997

won last Test match in Australia-1995

won last ODI series in eng-1974

won last ODI series in AUS-2002

won last ODI series in NZ-2011

but…but..better cricket?” a ninth asked sarcastically.

A day earlier, Mohammad Hafeez had earned the wrath of Indian supporters after he mocked Rohit Sharma’s captaincy during the Asia Cup competition in the UAE.

“You see Rohit Sharma’s expression after winning the match. This expression happened after India won by 40 runs. I had talked about Rohit Sharma’s body language, when he came out to toss, he looked weak, he seemed afraid, and confused. I am not being able to see Rohit Sharma, whom I have observed during matches playing incredible innings. I think captaincy is putting a lot of pressure on Rohit. He is facing a lot of difficulties,” he said.

“What a logic to judge someone’s captaincy by expression, seriously. The guy who has five IPL titles, Asia Cup, many series, and judging him by his expression? Sir this expression can also be due to exhaustion as cricketers are playing matches with extreme weather conditions at the venues and fielding 20 overs along with captaincy as well,” a Twitter user commented in response to his criticism of Rohit Sharma.

“Stop embarrassing yourself, you choked in the semi-final against Sri Lanka when you were the captain,” another wrote on the microblogging platform.

“Those who have seen Rohit Sharma closely over the years will never say these things. He has always been like this and not expressive like Kohli! But yes, in the last match he was a bit upset because of India’s bowling I guess,” an Indian cricket lover concluded.