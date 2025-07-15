Maybe the San Francisco 49ers will trade Jauan Jennings. And perhaps the Jets would be in the running for his services. Regardless, here is Jennings' expected training camp status amid his pay-me-or-trade-me ultimatum.

It looks like Jennings will report as required, according to nytimes.com.

“Jennings is expected to report to training camp next week, even without a contract extension, the source said,” Matt Barrows wrote. “Jennings, 28, is in the final season of a two-year extension he signed in 2024 when he was pegged to be the team’s No. 3 receiver behind Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Instead, he led all 49ers receivers with a career-high 77 catches, 975 yards, and six touchdowns.”

Jennings is due to make $7.5 million this season, and has a strong position because the 49ers traded Deebo Samuel and WR1 Brandon Aiyuk must prove he can bounce back from last year’s ACL injury.

49ers WR Jauan Jennings looking to cash in

Also of note, Demarcus Robinson, currently the WR4, could get suspended because of last year’s DUI arrest in Southern California.

That leaves Jennings and second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall as the team’s top threats on the outside until Aiyuk is ready to rock. The 49ers drafted Jordan Watkins in the fourth round, and he might be able to contribute early, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Love his speed,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “First thing you notice when you see a guy for the first time, you look at his 40 time. Then you watch his routes at the Combine. I thought he was one of the better route runners at the Combine, just with natural receiver skills and everything. You watch his hands. He was our best graded-out guy going through the gauntlet and stuff with just true natural hands.

“Watched his one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl and then to how he played at Ole Miss, talking to Lane Kiffin, the whole package. We love the guy. Think he’s got a great skillset and needed to add him to the group.”

Shanahan said he knows the receiver position isn’t loaded with depth.

“We're down numbers with losing Deebo Samuel,” Shanahan said. “And Bradon Aiyuk might not be ready right away. We’ll see how that goes. But we wanted to add a receiver in this draft. We didn't know where it would be, and glad we got him.”

Watkins is slotted on the second team right now. But he would be in the starting mix when the season opens if Aiyuk isn’t ready.

The 49ers also drafted wide receiver Junior Bergen in the seventh round. He’s currently listed as third team on the depth chart.