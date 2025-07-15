LAS VEGAS — When the Chicago Bulls were on the clock with the 11th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, there was one player their fans were begging the organization to take: Matas Buzelis, the hometown kid. Fortunately for Bulls fans, the front office loved Buzelis' potential, and he was selected to become the next face of the franchise.

Although he may not have stuffed the stat sheets like Stephon Castle, Jaylen Wells, or Zaccharie Risacher (the three Rookie of the Year finalists), Buzelis was a bright spot in Chicago and a beacon on hope for the future. The fact of the matter is that the Bulls have been rebuilding for years and seeking one player who can provide them with a clear identity.

Buzelis proved to be that talent in his rookie season, and he is already building momentum for a huge second season in the NBA.

“When we first got Matas, he was still figuring out what type of player he could be entering the next level,” one Bulls team source told ClutchPoints at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. “As he found his comfort zone, everyone started to see the offensive weapon he could become. By the end of the year, it's not crazy to say he was our best offensive player.

“This year, it's all about consistency and understanding what it means to lead an offense. He's proved that he can do so here at Summer League.”

In the Bulls' first Summer League game on Friday, Buzelis recorded 17 points on 4-of-14 shooting and five rebounds. His four turnovers stuck out, yet his struggles didn't impact the young forward's mindset entering his second game in Las Vegas.

After sitting out the team's second game on Saturday, a decision made by the front office, Buzelis came back in full force on Monday afternoon in Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. The 20-year-old scored a game-high 28 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including two made shots from the perimeter. He also finished this game with five rebounds, like he did in his other Summer League performance.

Matas Buzelis (28 PTS) put on a SHOW in the @chicagobulls #NBA2KSummerLeague win 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1S5xcqhDoY — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Buzelis went 17-of-20 from the free-throw line in his two games with the Bulls' Summer League squad, proving that he is ready to become an aggressive player who hunts his shots entering Year 2 in the NBA. More importantly, Buzelis recognizes that he has gone from a young rookie looking to find his footing to becoming a player many are taking notice of.

When asked about the difference between being in Las Vegas last year before his rookie season and now, Buzelis sent a clear message.

Article Continues Below

“This year, guys are actually trying to kill me every time I step on the court,” Buzelis told ClutchPoints on Monday. “I'm ready for the challenge. It's not about me, though. I am just happy we won this game.”

The Bulls came out victorious on Monday, defeating the Indiana Pacers 114-105 in large part because of Buzelis' offensive contributions.

Now, the 2025-26 season begins for the young Bulls forward, as he confirmed that his time at his second Summer League is over. Buzelis will be shut down and won't play in the team's remaining games this offseason.

Confidence oozes from Buzelis, and he understands the assignment ahead. It's not an easy task to have the spotlight on you in Chicago, especially since the idea of a franchise player in the minds of Bulls fans is Michael Jordan and Derrick Rose.

While he still has plenty of room to grow and will continue to forge his identity at the Bulls' training camp before the start of the new season, Buzelis isn't afraid of the moment. The Bulls have not won a title since Jordan led them to their sixth championship in 1998, but this is what Buzelis envisions.

Despite being so young, Buzelis has high expectations for himself and his organization.

“I was born and raised in Chicago. This city means a lot to me,” Buzelis said after Monday's game. “Our fans are amazing. We need to bring them a championship. Plain and simple.”