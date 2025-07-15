New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried is dealing with a blister on one of his fingers. Fried is opening up about how the ailment is affecting him.

“I don't want to go too soon or too quick where it lingers and becomes a problem,” Fried said, per ESPN. “So, we're still going to use the break to evaluate it and make the best decision possible.”

The hurler left a recent outing for the team against the Chicago Cubs, due to the blister. He is not going to pitch in Tuesday's All-Star Game, in order to rest his finger.

Fried has had blister issues in the past. The finger problem could force him to miss starts, as it has done before. The Yankees hurler though isn't quite ready to say that will happen this time.

“I don't want to give a hard answer because, honestly, I don't know yet,” Fried added. He made the comments on Monday during the All-Star Game media availability.

The All-Star Game is Tuesday night.

The Yankees are dealing with a slew of injuries

The Yankees starters are dropping like flies this season. Gerrit Cole is out for the year, while Clarke Schmidt is also down for the Bronx Bombers. Schmidt is gone for the year too due to Tommy John surgery. New York just can't seem to catch a break with their injury issues.

The team is suffering as a result. Despite leading the AL East for most of the season, recent struggles have caused the Yankees to fall into second at the All-Star Break. New York is 53-43 on the season, and trailing Toronto.

That's unacceptable to Yankees fans. The team made the World Series last season, and New York fans want the team to return this year. It's been close to 20 years since the Yankees won a World Series title.

Fried is seen as the ace of the rotation right now. He joined the team before the 2025 season, along with several other players. This season Fried has a 11-3 record, with a 2.42 ERA.

The Yankees resume games on Friday, when they play the Atlanta Braves.

More New York Yankees News
Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) bats during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park.
Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. explains HR Derby approach after brutal performanceJedd Pagaduan ·
Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s brutal Home Run Derby showing has fans disappointedMike Gianakos ·
image thumbnail
Yankees’ Aaron Judge reflects on unbelievable achievement at age 33Dylan Fine ·
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) strikes out against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge gets brutally honest on Red Sox rivalry as race heats upBenedetto Vitale ·
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge speaks out against robot umpsJosh Davis ·
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run for his 350th home run against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Judge drops truth bomb on following Derek Jeter’s legacyRussell Steinberg ·