New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried is dealing with a blister on one of his fingers. Fried is opening up about how the ailment is affecting him.

“I don't want to go too soon or too quick where it lingers and becomes a problem,” Fried said, per ESPN. “So, we're still going to use the break to evaluate it and make the best decision possible.”

The hurler left a recent outing for the team against the Chicago Cubs, due to the blister. He is not going to pitch in Tuesday's All-Star Game, in order to rest his finger.

Fried has had blister issues in the past. The finger problem could force him to miss starts, as it has done before. The Yankees hurler though isn't quite ready to say that will happen this time.

“I don't want to give a hard answer because, honestly, I don't know yet,” Fried added. He made the comments on Monday during the All-Star Game media availability.

The All-Star Game is Tuesday night.

The Yankees are dealing with a slew of injuries

The Yankees starters are dropping like flies this season. Gerrit Cole is out for the year, while Clarke Schmidt is also down for the Bronx Bombers. Schmidt is gone for the year too due to Tommy John surgery. New York just can't seem to catch a break with their injury issues.

The team is suffering as a result. Despite leading the AL East for most of the season, recent struggles have caused the Yankees to fall into second at the All-Star Break. New York is 53-43 on the season, and trailing Toronto.

That's unacceptable to Yankees fans. The team made the World Series last season, and New York fans want the team to return this year. It's been close to 20 years since the Yankees won a World Series title.

Fried is seen as the ace of the rotation right now. He joined the team before the 2025 season, along with several other players. This season Fried has a 11-3 record, with a 2.42 ERA.

The Yankees resume games on Friday, when they play the Atlanta Braves.