By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Days after his ouster from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), former chairman Ramiz Ramiz has made shocking revelations about the South Asian nation’s cricketing body.

Ex-PCB chief Ramiz Raja has hit out at the new management of the country’s cricket board, headed by former federal minister Najam Sethi, revealing that he wasn’t even allowed to collect his belongings from the body’s office after his ouster.

“To accommodate one person, Sethi to be precise, they had to change the entire constitution (of the PCB). I have not seen this anywhere in the world. It has been done in the middle of a season, when teams are visiting Pakistan. They have changed the chief selector, who had played Test cricket. At 2 am in the night, he (Sethi) tweets that Ramiz Raja is gone. This is my playing field. It hurts,” the former PCB chief said in a YouTube interaction with his fans.

Further intensifying his attack on the newly-appointed PCB management, Raja claimed that Sethi’s appointment to PCB’s top post was nothing but a political move taken by the Shehbaz Sharif government.

“It has been made out as if a messiah (Sethi) has come, who will take the game to new heights. We know what he is up to. He wants limelight at any cost. He has nothing to do with cricket, and has never lifted a bat. They have changed me midway. In the middle of the season, they are bringing Micky Arthur. Saqlain Mushtaq’s tenure was ending anyway in January. Saqlain has played over 50 (49) Tests, he is a legend. This is no way to treat the cricketers.” he added. “It frustrates when you are told to step aside midway through after 12 months when you were given a term of three years. This is to fill a political person. It will not help cricket. It leads to pressure on the cricket board, system, national team and captain. The constitution has to be robust. It happens only in Pakistan. I will continue to raise the subject at international platforms. It has become a joke,” the 1992 World Cup winner pointed out. “They did not allow me to take my stuff out of the office. They don’t have any interest in cricket. The constitution has been bulldozed. It is political victimization and vendetta. There will be no place for excellence when there is no continuity,” Ramiz Raja claimed.

Meanwhile, the current PCB management responded to Ramiz Raja’s allegations, denying that his personal belongings have been locked in the board’s office.

“All belongings of Ramiz Raja were collected by me as COO of the Pakistan Cricket Board prior to arrival of Najam Sethi on the morning of being notified and have been safely kept in PCB custody and will ofcourse be returned as a part of usual handing over/taking over process,” Salman Naseer, the chief operating officer of the country’s cricket board tweeted.

Ramiz Raja was appointed chairman of the PCB by Imran Khan when the 1992 World Cup-winning captain was Pakistan’s prime minister in September last year. He was appointed to the post for three years but was removed after only 12 months in office.

Before his departure, Ramiz Raja was involved in a continuing war of wards with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over Team India’s participation in next year’s Asia Cup which will be held in Pakistan during the summer.

After BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the Men in Blue will not visit Pakistan to feature in the 2023 Asia Cup, Raja even threatened to withdraw from next year’s ODI Cricket World Cup in India.