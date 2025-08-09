Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made the most of an unexpected starting opportunity in the Cleveland Browns’ 30-10 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers.

Originally listed as the Browns’ fourth-string QB, Sanders was thrust into the starting role with Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel sidelined by hamstring injuries, while Joe Flacco was held out for rest. The fifth-round pick from Colorado played nearly three quarters before yielding to Tyler Huntley, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, while taking just two sacks.

Yet he was his own harshest critic, grading himself a C+ despite an efficient and turnover-free performance.

Both scores went to Kaden Davis, showcasing Sanders’ precision in tight coverage. The first came on a rollout left after a muffed punt gave Cleveland prime field position, with Sanders threading the ball between two defenders. The second was a strike over the middle, delivered after staying composed under pocket pressure and benefiting from a crucial blitz pickup.

Sanders’ debut wasn’t without highlight plays beyond the touchdowns. Early in the game, backed up inside his own 10-yard line, he converted a third-and-long with a dart over the middle. Later, rolling right with a defender closing in, he connected with Luke Floriea for 30 yards on a one-handed grab. He also hit Brenden Bates for a 25-yard gain during a late third-quarter scoring drive.

Not everything was flawless. Sanders narrowly avoided an interception in the second quarter when forcing a throw into traffic to Gage Larvadain, and he occasionally drifted too far backward in the pocket, sometimes 10-15 yards, when evading pressure. That tendency contributed to a failed fourth-and-1 conversion. Additionally, Cleveland’s first two drives ended in punts, with dropped passes from Diontae Johnson and Davis stalling momentum.

Still, Sanders’ ability to avoid turnovers, extend plays, and deliver accurate throws on the run will give head coach Kevin Stefanski more to consider in the Browns’ unsettled quarterback competition. His composure, particularly for a rookie who saw no first-team reps in training camp, stood out as he kept the offense moving and capitalized on scoring chances.