As the college football season gets underway, Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson are set to return to the city that embraced them before they embark on their HBCU coaching journey. The former teammates, now head coaches in the MEAC, will host a press conference following the Super Bowl champions' practice on Tuesday, August 12th.

The event, which will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, is a special press availability to discuss their inaugural seasons as coaches and their highly anticipated matchup against each other on October 30. The press conference will also feature representatives from the Eagles, the City of Philadelphia, Delaware State University, and Norfolk State University, as they preview the festivities surrounding this historic game in the home of the Super Bowl champions.

Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson were an unreal duo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/whVWg27uGz — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) January 21, 2022

Vick and Jackson left a lasting legacy as members of the Philadelphia Eagles, delivering unforgettable performances during their time with the team. Drafted in 2008, Jackson, a second-round pick, made NFL history in 2010 by becoming the first player to earn Pro Bowl honors at two positions in the same season—wide receiver and punt returner.

He also created one of the most iconic moments in NFL history with the “Miracle at the New Meadowlands,” leading the Eagles to an incredible comeback victory over the Giants. Down 31-10 with just over 8 minutes left, Jackson sealed the game with a 65-yard punt return touchdown as time expired—the first walk-off punt return in NFL history. Although Vick wasn't drafted by the Eagles, he left his mark on the franchise as well.

Vick debuted with the team in 2010 and quickly made an impact as a Pro Bowl quarterback that season. He earned AP Comeback Player of the Year honors and was also the runner-up for the league's Offensive Player of the Year.