Detroit Lions defensive back Morice Norris suffered a serious injury in Friday's preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons. Lions players sent heartfelt messages in the way of the incident at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And the preseason game was suspended in the fourth quarter after the two teams huddled together at midfield for eight minutes.

After the game, head coach Dan Campbell spoke a bit about Norris's condition. However, the team has now released a more complete update. The 24-year-old Lions defensive back is in stable condition. And he will remain at a local hospital overnight for evaluation.

“Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities. He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation,” the Lions said in a statement posted to social media. “We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support.”

Lions' Dan Campbell reacts to Morice Norris injury

Article Continues Below

Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke after the Falcons game about Norris's injury. At the time, he mentioned that Norris was breathing and had “some movement.” Campbell also spoke about the feeling of everyone on the field once play initially resumed.

“It's just an eye-opener. It hits, you know? It hits a little different, it puts things in perspective,” Campbell said, via Richard Silva and Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. “I'll tell you what — man, it's a violent game, and we love it. But when something like this happens, the silver-lining is the brotherhood. To see all those guys from that team, our team, kind of come together and everybody is thinking about another player, it just means a lot.”

The Lions are hoping for Norris to return to health in due time. His health is of the utmost importance at this time. Hopefully, Norris is able to come out of this situation without having suffered an extremely serious long-term injury.