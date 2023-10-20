The Vegas Golden Knights could not have asked for a better start to the 2023-24 NHL campaign, following up their Stanley Cup championship with five straight wins to start the year.

Everyone has been clicking in the early going, including goaltenders Logan Thompson and Adin Hill. Both have been absolutely excellent as the Knights have jumped out as early President's Trophy favorites this season.

Vegas beat the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night to remain undefeated, and it was highlighted by an amazing paddle save by Thompson. After making a great save on a Brenden Dillon slap shot, the puck squirted to forward Cole Perfetti, who looked like he had a sure goal to break a 1-1 tie. Enter Thompson:

It was truly an absurd stop, which is already earning save of the year votes on social media. Thompson was rock solid afterwards as well, allowing just three goals on 39 shots as the Knights beat the Jets 5-3.

“We know we're not going to play our best every night, but a ton of credit goes to our goalie,” forward Jack Eichel said after Vegas was outshot 39-26. “And we found a way to score some goals down the stretch.”

With the victory, the Knights become the first reigning champion to open a season with five straight wins since the 1985-86 Edmonton Oilers.

“Good teams find a way to win and we found a way to win,” Eichel continued. “Obviously, we'll take the two points tonight.”

One player who did come to play was Logan Thompson, as he and Hill have emerged as one of the top tandems in the NHL. The Golden Knights will look to make it six straight against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.