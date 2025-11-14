Garrett Nussmeier will be listed as “probable” for LSU football's Saturday game against Arkansas after suffering a setback in practice, interim coach Frank Wilson said Thursday, an update that injects fresh uncertainty into LSU’s quarterback room. Shea Dixon first reported the designation.

Wilson called the setback “a little bit concerning” and said staffers will monitor Nussmeier closely as game time approaches. The coach didn’t fully detail the issue on Thursday, but multiple local reports say the senior has battled an abdominal strain this season and that the area flared again in practice.

The timing could not be worse. Nussmeier entered the week under pressure after being benched late in LSU’s loss at Alabama, a move that opened the door for sophomore Michael Van Buren Jr. to take meaningful snaps. Van Buren performed in relief, and Wilson has hinted both quarterbacks will play against Arkansas, leaving the final call to how the injury responds and what coaches see in Friday’s workout.

Nussmeier still carries solid season numbers. He’s thrown for roughly 1,900 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions, per ESPN’s statistics, but the Tigers’ offense has sputtered at times as the signal-caller has worked through pain and schematic changes. Those splits explain why patience in the QB room has frayed and why LSU’s staff is weighing short-term performance against long-term health.

If Nussmeier can’t go, LSU won’t be unprepared; Van Buren has run with the ones in practice and offers more movement that could change the game plan. Still, benching your veteran starter and then seeing him listed as probable after an in-practice aggravation creates a storyline coach Frank Wilson must manage carefully with the Tigers trying to steady a season that’s slipped from preseason expectations.

Friday’s practice will carry outsized importance. If Nussmeier gets through it without limitation, LSU likely starts him and leans on quick passing to protect the abdomen. If he doesn’t, Van Buren will get another chance to prove he can steer the offense down the stretch. Either way, Tigers fans should expect an official game-status update after Friday’s work.