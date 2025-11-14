Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle have been remarkable as a dynamic duo for the San Antonio Spurs this season. Which is why they have an alien-like nickname when it comes to their star talent.

Wembanyama and Castle have made strides in developing chemistry with one another in their second NBA season together. Both have been crucial to San Antonio's hot start to the year, giving them a chance to compete for playoff contention.

ESPN writer Michael Wright published an article about Wembanyama and Castle's growing chemistry. With the number of plays they have given each other whenever both of them are on the court, they have formed a nickname that symbolizes their unique skillsets.

“What he didn't divulge was the one-on-one time he spent with Castle during his jet-setting summer working to nail down the intricate details that make this new duo — the 21-year-old point guard and the 21-year-old big man — perhaps the most fearsome in all of basketball. This, they say, is “Area 51,”” Wright wrote.

“Combining their jersey numbers and Wembanyama's “alien” nickname, Castle and the Frenchman played in just 45 games together last season, spending a total of 779 minutes on the floor. Castle tossed 36 dimes Wembanyama's way for 11 dunks over that span, according to GeniusIQ.”

What lies ahead for Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

The Spurs have greatly benefitted from the growth between Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, which now puts them in the mix for playoff contention.

11 games into the year, Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, 3.6 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. He is shooting 50.5% from the field, including 34% from beyond the arc, and 85.2% from the free-throw line.

Castle has grown as all-around player for San Antonio, especially as a playmaker. He is producing 18.9 points, 7.9 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per contest. He is shooting 49.7% overall, including 23.4% from downtown, and 70.7% from the charity stripe.

San Antonio boasts an 8-3 record on the season, holding the third spot of the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers while trailing the Denver Nuggets by one game and Oklahoma City Thunder by three games.

The Spurs will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET as a part of the NBA Cup group stage.