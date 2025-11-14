The Detroit Lions will take the field in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles with significant attention on their injury report, particularly defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and tight end Sam LaPorta (h/t ESPN's Eric Woodyard).

Hutchinson returned to full practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday with an elbow injury. The 25-year-old has recorded seven sacks, seven tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, 13 tackles, and two passes defended across nine games played this season. Hutchinson’s participation is a positive note amid a growing list of Lions dealing with injuries.

LaPorta, however, remains a significant concern. The 24-year-old missed Thursday’s practice after also sitting out Wednesday due to a back injury, leaving his availability for Week 11 in doubt. LaPorta is a difference-maker for Detroit, ranking second on the team with 40 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns, while also being one of quarterback Jared Goff’s most reliable red-zone targets.

Pro Football Focus rates LaPorta as the No. 3 tight end overall in 2025, which shows his impact on the Lions' second-ranked offense that averages 31.4 points per game. His absence would leave a notable gap in a receiving corps led by Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has 693 yards and eight touchdowns, and the run game featuring Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who have combined for 13 rushing touchdowns this season.

Article Continues Below

Other injuries affecting Detroit's practice participation include Pat O’Connor (knee), who did not practice Thursday, and cornerback Amik Robertson, who moved from full to limited participation after a hamstring issue.

Safety Kerby Joseph is dealing with a knee injury, while cornerback Terrion Arnold remains in concussion protocol. Offensive linemen Penei Sewell (ankle) and Taylor Decker (shoulder), along with edge rusher Marcus Davenport (pectoral) and running back Sione Vaki (ankle), took part in limited practice but are likely to play.

The Lions will finalize their injury report after Friday’s practice ahead of the crucial NFC showdown at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.