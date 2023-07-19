Historically Black Colleges and Universities are not the most fortunate of institutions. Funding often comes scarce which means that they are not able to live up to their full potential. A lot of athletes and brands have grown because of these institutions but they never fail to give back to their roots. Patrick Ewing and Ewing Athletics Sport Lite are a part of this long-standing relationship. They have pushed for another effort yet again to benefit the HBCU Museum, per HBCU Sports

The new shoe has an exciting silhouette that most sneakerheads are going to love. They have a gecko and orange pop colorway with black highlights. The heel also sports a cool orange color which makes the sneaker stand out among others. Its material is also of great quality. A leather upper allows it to look more chic. Patrick Ewing's signature is also a great feature in the shoe as it is seen in the lateral ankle.

HBCU branding is all over this sneaker. The red-ish color scheme resembles the outside of the HBCU Museum which the shoe takes heavy influence. Its tongue has the HBCU museum logo which completes the look along with the classic Ewing Athletics outsole. Branded packaging also comes with the shoe to round out the experience.

All of the proceeds from the shoe will help fund the HBCU Museum in Washington, DC. It aims to celebrate Historically Black Colleges and Universities and their most accomplished alumni.

Will you be copping these sneakers for a cause?