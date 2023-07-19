If there's one retired NFL player and HBCU alumnus whose word resonates deeply with future NFL players, it's Antoine Bethea.

In a strong message for HBCU players who hope to make it to the NFL someday, Bethea said that they should be ready at all times, per HBCU GAMEDAY's Steven J. Gaither. He also reiterated that the recruitment process is a two-way street, in which he called for NFL scouts to also consider talent from underrated HBCU football programs:

“I tell the young guys you just don't know when the opportunity will come. You have to be ready. And it's not only on the student-athletes. I feel it is on the scouts – it's on the teams to be able to do their job at the highest and the best of their ability. And don't be scared to go into those NFL boardrooms and stand on the table to look out for guys from HBCUs,” Bethea said.

Some NFL draft experts predicted that Antoine Bethea would become a third- or fourth-round selection in the 2006 NFL Draft. However, the Indianapolis Colts eventually selected the former Howard Bison standout in the sixth round (207th overall).

Bethea exceeded expectations and became one of the best free safeties in Colts franchise history. He recorded 14 interceptions for Indianapolis from 2006 to 2013.

Antoine was also a member of the 2006 Colts team that beat the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI. After Bethea left the Colts following the 2013 NFL campaign, he had stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Giants. He retired after the 2019 NFL season.

Bethea proved HBCU players can excel at the NFL level. He earned three Pro Bowl selections in his 14-year NFL career.He also won the Black College Football Hall of Fame Player of the Year award in 2017.

With that, college football players – especially those from HBCU programs – should definitely heed Antoine Bethea's advice.