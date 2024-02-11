Zach Edey etches his name in history yet again!

Running it back for another year with the Purdue basketball program is already paying off for Zach Edey. Matt Painter has surrounded him with a roster that can heat up but also do their roles. Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer have been a revelation this season. The best test of this squad came when they faced in-state rivals, Indiana University. Mike Woodson threw every scheme to prevent the big man from scoring but he just came out blazing like David Robinson and Patrick Ewing.

The Purdue basketball squad just got their 22nd win of the season. It was even sweeter as they demolished Indiana with a 20-point deficit when the game clock expired. The leading Big Ten Conference team could not have done it without their star. Zach Edey put up big numbers which put him in the company of David Robinson and Patrick Ewing.

The Purdue big man is just the third player to notch 2,000+ points on a 60% field goal clip, 1,000+ rebounds, and 200+ blocks. He now sits with the legends from the Navy and Georgetown, per FOX College Hoops. His skills were on display in this rivalry game as he dominated. Edey notched a massive 26-point double-double with 13 rebounds.

Mike Woodson could not stop him from scoring. When the Indiana head honcho prevented him from going to the paint, Edey knocked down his first career three-pointer. These are good signs for the Purdue star as he tries to get another National Player of the Year award under his belt before heading into professional basketball.