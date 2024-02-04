Purdue basketball's Zach Edey reaches legend status with his latest feat.

The No. 2 ranked Purdue basketball team took it to Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon, winning the game 75-69. During the contest, Zach Edey proved to be a difference-maker yet again. So much so, that his efforts now put him in an exclusive club alongside Patrick Ewing and David Robinson.

That's right! The Purdue basketball star has put up some major numbers throughout his collegiate career. On Sunday, he recorded three blocks against Wisconsin. However, his second block in that game is what put him in the exclusive club with Ewing and Robinson, per Gregg Doyel Indy Star Sports.

“Purdue center Zach Edey’s second block today against Wisconsin gives him 200 for his career, making him the third player in NCAA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 200 blocks and at least 60% shooting from field. The other two: Patrick Ewing and David Robinson.”

Those are two names any basketball player would love to be compared to. Edey has proven to be a reliable option for Purdue basketball. At this point, he looks more and more like a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Especially now that he's put up similar numbers in college as Patrick Ewing and David Robinson.

This season alone is proving to be one of Edey's best. He's currently averaging 23.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. The Boilermakers look like a true contender for the upcoming tournament this year and it's all thanks to Zach Edey.

With that said, we should expect to see Edey continue playing at a high level. It'll be interesting to see if Purdue basketball can finally make a deep run in the March Madness Tournament. But either way, Zach Edey's draft stock will continue to rise if he keeps playing like this.