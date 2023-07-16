It's safe to say Aaron James isn't running from inevitable expectations associated with leading Tuskegee football.

“We are the winningest HBCU in the nation, so that’s a plus as well,” the rookie head coach said at Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference media day, per Steven J. Gaither of HBCU Gameday. “We’ve just got to come out this year and just add on to the 707 wins.”

James was named coach-in-waiting before last season, when the Golden Tigers went 8-3 during Reginald Ruffin's first and only campaign on the sidelines. Ruffin arrived in Tuskegee last year after coaching at fellow HBCU Miles College for 11 seasons, taking the reins from Willie J. Slater as head coach of the Golden Tigers.

The plan was always for Ruffin to cede head-coaching duties to James in 2023, clearing the way for him to focus on his role as Tuskegee's Athletic Director. While Ruffin admitted his transition from the field to the athletic department has been an adjustment, he's fully confident leaving Golden Tigers football in James' capable hands.

“It’s been tough, but any time you get an opportunity, [to have] Aaron James becoming the leader of the head of the football program — Tuskegee alum, Tuskegee grad. All world quarterback. Won a lot of accolades as a quarterback. Was a winner. Been with me so long as at Miles College as my offensive coordinator/ position coach — then elevate him up into a position of being a head coach — man, that means the world to me,” Ruffin said.

James starred at quarterback for Tuskegee from 1998 to 2001, racking up a 42-5 record as a starter—including a perfect 12-0, HBCU national championship campaign in 2000. His experience under center will be a boon for returning starting quarterback Bryson Williams, who threw for 2,121 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.