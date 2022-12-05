By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Bangladesh shocked Team India in the first ODI of the three-match series, with the hosts making a stunning comeback in the contest to win it by 1 wicket. Helped by veteran Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan‘s five-fer, the home team bowled out Rohit Sharma and company for a paltry total of 186 with KL Rahul being the lone warrior among the Men in Blue. Other than KL Rahul who scored a quickfire 73 off 70 deliveries, no Indian batter managed to get past 27 as the Indian batters struggled with their timing on a pitch that aided spin from the beginning. However, despite India’s low score, Bangladeshis found themselves under the pump and were on the verge of defeat when a 10th-wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman turned the tide in their favor. With 51 runs still needed to win, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman defied the odds to secure a shock 1-wicket triumph over their much larger subcontinental neighbor on Sunday. Though Miraz and Rahman’s stand was the defining factor in Bangladesh’s win, India’s poor fielding during the concluding stages of the encounter was equally responsible for their defeat. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was particularly lucky as Indian fielders dropped his catches on a few occasions. One such incident occurred in the 43rd over of the Bangladesh run chase when Washington Sundar decided against going for a catch and the ball landed just in front of him. India captain Rohit Sharma, watching this unfold from inside the 30-yard circle, was furious with Washington Sundar’s effort. With emotions running high, Rohit Sharma launched an expletive-laden rant against his India teammate as he screamed, “What the f**k, Bhe*c**d,” in frustration.

The video of Rohit Sharma abusing Washington Sundar instantly went viral on social media with several netizens reacting to the clip on Twitter.

After the match, Rohit Sharma slammed his batters for their disappointing show with the bat, claiming that the score his side put up on the board was just not enough. Though the bowlers did exceedingly well to bring them back into the match, the batters were responsible for their loss.

“It was a very close game. We did pretty well to comeback into that position. We didn’t bat well. 184 wasn’t good enough, but we bowled pretty well and they held their nerve in the end. If you look back how we bowled right from ball one – of course we would have loved to bowl better at the end – but we bowled pretty well for 40 overs and took wickets. We just didn’t have enough runs. Another 25-30 runs would have helped. We were looking at 240-250 after the 25-over mark. When you keep losing wickets it is difficult,” Rohit Sharma told Anjum Chopra after India’s defeat to the hosts. “We need to learn and understand how to play on such wickets. No excuses for us because we are used to these wickets. I don’t really know how much they can improve in a couple of practice sessions. I feel the genes are there and it’s only about handling pressure. I am sure these guys will learn and we look forward to the next game. Hopefully we can change things around. We know exactly what we need to do in these conditions,” Rohit Sharma added.

On the other hand, Mehidy Hasan Miraz who was adjudged the Man of the Match for his game-defining knock of 38 runs off 39 balls was extremely pleased with his performance with both bat and ball. Besides, his unbeaten match-turning innings, Miraz also took the important wicket of India opener Shikhar Dhawan in Mirpur.

“I am really excited. Mustafizur and I just thought that we need to believe. I just told him to stay calm and play 20 balls. I am really enjoying bowling. The wicket in the morning was a bit tricky, and I enjoyed bowling. This performance is really memorable for me,” Mehidy Hasan Miraz said after Bangladesh’s triumph.

Meanwhile, a happy Litton Das was left speechless after his boys pulled off a rare win over the Men in Blue in any format of the sport.

“Very happy. When I was in the dressing room, I was really nervous, but the way Fizz and Miraz batted, I enjoyed it a lot. The bowlers bowled really well at the start. When me and Shakib were batting, we thought we could chase it easily. But when we got out, it got tricky. I had faith on the others but I have no words to describe this feeling. Congratulations to Miraz,” Litton Das.

The Indian cricket team will now look to level the series in the second game which will be played between the two sides on Wednesday.