The Boston Red Sox are red hot entering MLB All-Star Week, as the club is on a 10-game winning streak. With the trade deadline right around the corner, insider Jeff Passan sparked rumors after claiming the franchise will make a deal in the hopes of making a legitimate World Series push.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Passan was adamant that the Red Sox will make a trade at the July 31 deadline. He even went as far as to call Boston “legitimate World Series contenders.”

“[The Red Sox are] gonna add [before the trade deadline], and if they get another starting pitcher who can be at the top of that rotation with Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello pitching so well. Lucas Giolito… The Boston Red Sox are legitimate World Series contenders.”

Adding another starting pitcher to the rotation very well could be what puts the Red Sox's roster over the top for the second half of the season. If the front office does pull off a trade, it's unclear exactly what Boston would give up in a trade. However, the organization has plenty of talent to spare, as they have one of the deepest farm systems in MLB.

Despite the early struggles and criticism the club received for trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, the Red Sox are playing as one of the hottest teams in baseball before the All-Star break. Not only are they on a 10-game winning streak, but Boston is now only three games behind the first-placed Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

It appears the Red Sox are getting hot at the right time. They will enjoy the mid-season break along with the rest of the league for now. However, the front office may remain busy as rumors suggest the team aims to make a big move before the trade deadline.