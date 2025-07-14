It’s seems hard to imagine that the Pittsburgh Steelers would trade T.J. Watt. But one organization member said they think paying Watt doesn’t make sense. Furthermore, Pat McAfee found himself wondering about the contract situation of Watt, according to a post on X.

“Remember, everybody said it’s going to get done,” McAfee said in what appeared to be a mocking tone. “We all know it’s gonna get done. He’s T.J. Watt. He’s Pittsburgh Steelers. Why is he skipping mandatory minicamp?

“Are we sure it’s gonna get done?”

Steelers haven’t solved edge rusher T.J. Watt riddle yet

“T.J. Watt heading to the market would be bananas at this time of year,” McAfee said. “But they still do not have a deal done.”

The Steelers don’t seem to be making progress, according to a post on X by Steve Kaboly.

“Steelers are still in a holding pattern with T.J. Watt's contract extension. Length of deal, guarantees, and total value — basically everything, to some varying degrees — are the sticking points right now.

Even so, there is no anticipation for Watt to holdout when camp starts on July 23 and there (have been no inquiries) made to other teams about trading him, according to sources.

Basically, these are how high-profile and big-money deals go. Seems like it could go down to the wire as it did in 2021.”

Article Continues Below

Watt’s age (30) seems to make the process more difficult. Plus, McAfee pointed out the level of moves the Steelers have made for this season.

“Going all in seemingly,” McAfee said. “You would think that T.J. Watt would be on the team. But there’s a lot of money going to a lot of places. And I know you’re only paying Aaron (Rodgers) $10 million. But how do you get to the 40-number that T.J. is probably expecting?”

Guaranteed money seems to be the biggest issue right now, according to audacy.com via steelerswire.com.

“T.J. Watt wants more guaranteed money than the Steelers are currently trying to offer him,” Pryor stated. “This is a negotiation that will get done when it gets done.”

Ray Fittipaldo said it’s going to take big, big money, according to Post-Gazette via steelerswire.com.

“It's going to be about the guaranteed money,” Fittipaldo said. “The Steelers likely have to surpass what (Myles) Garrett got in guarantees for that deal to get done.”