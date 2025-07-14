One of the biggest stories about LSU football this season is how loaded the offense is. After deciding to return, Garrett Nussmeier is the headliner under center, but the wide receivers are the biggest key. This passing attack can potentially be one of the best in the country. Brian Kelly needs this offense to perform if he wants to try to keep his job.

SEC Media Days started this week, and the storylines are massive as we prepare for the football season. LSU is one of the teams with the highest expectations. When talking to the media at the podium, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was gushing about the Tigers' receiving corps and how much speed they have out wide. He also said it makes things much easier for him as a quarterback.

Nussmeier elaborated, “I don't think we have a receiver that runs over a 4.4 (40-yard dash). It's all speed. It makes my job easier.”

The second year with Nussmeier as the leader of the LSU football offense is sure to be massive for his development. LSU's two most high-profile quarterbacks recently, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels, won a Heisman trophy in their second year as a starter, and with how much talent Nussmeier has shown combined with the supporting cast around him, he will be one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

“All we've seen is him leading, him being selfless. His selflessness will be the differentiator from last year to this year, as well as his experience playing against excellent SEC teams,” head coach Brian Kelly said.

Nic Anderson and Bauer Sharp came over from Oklahoma through the transfer portal, and they only help the LSU football team improve.

Nussmeier elaborated more on how much both will help this offense. He said, “Both of those guys are unbelievable players. So I'll say for one, Bauer has added another level of backbone to our offense, and that is his mindset. He's ready to take somebody's face off. And he can make plays, and he's electric with the ball in his hand.

Anderson and Sharp join an offense that already has playmakers like Aaron Anderson. LSU football continues to dominate on the recruiting trail, but needs more from this offense to win in 2025.