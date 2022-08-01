India cricket star engages in ugly fight with fans in viral video

India cricket star Murali Vijay was engaged in an ugly fight with fans during a recent Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) contest. The incident happened during a group stage clash between Madurai Panthers and Ruby Trichy Warriors when Murali Vijay entered the field as a substitute and was fielding near the ropes.

In the viral video which is going viral on various social media platforms, Murali Vijay could be seen having a nasty altercation with a group of cricket admirers before the security staff intervened to bring the situation under control.

As Murali Vijay made his way to the ground, he was welcomed by “DK…DK” chants from the crowd. The India opener was then seen urging the fans to calm down but despite his repeated pleas, the cheering intensified which he didn’t like at all.

As the chants grew louder and louder, Murali Vijay crossed the advertising hoardings to question the spectator about the scene. If the security staff inside the ground had not gotten involved, things could have taken a much ugly turn. A man was even seen racing toward the Indian cricketer, but the security was alert to stop him from coming in contact with Murali Vijay.

Murali Vijay's Fight with Crowd, Crowd also Fightback with Vijay and send back to the ground.#TNPL #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/9vSgmyMzTK — CricketWithAman (@imAmanParihar) July 28, 2022

Just to remind everyone, Murali Vijay and Dinesh Karthik or DK don’t share cordial relations as the former’s wife Nikita Vanjara was once married to the latter.

According to reports in several Indian media outlets, Nikita then had an extra-marital affair with Vijay before getting pregnant with Vijay’s first child while still officially married to Karthik.

Subsequently, Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara separated before she married Murali Vijay. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik fell in love with Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal before tying the knot with her in 2015.

Murali Vijay last played a match for India back in 2018 when he featured in the then Virat Kohli-led team against Australia in Perth.

The veteran opener last appeared for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2020 and had been absent from the local TNCA league and the TNPL before making his return to action this year.

“I want to play as long as possible. Just took a personal break,” I have a young family and wanted to take care of them. I’m enjoying my cricket now and I’m feeling fit, hopefully, I can do my bit for my team and TNPL,” Murali Vijay told ESPNCricinfo ahead of his TNPL comeback last month.

Murali’s last Ranji Trophy game for Tamil Nadu came nearly three years ago in December 2019.

The elegant right-hander declared that he took such a long break because he wanted some time away from cricket due to personal reasons.

He was back playing cricket because he loves the game and wants to go out on a high.

“It was difficult for me personally because I wanted to play but I had injuries and my personal life was going at a fast pace. I wanted to slow it down and see where I was standing as an individual. I wanted to reflect on myself and that’s why I felt that [a] break was required and needed for me at that particular time. TNCA has understood that and they’ve given me this beautiful platform to come back and play the game,” Murali Vijay said. “The two-year break was to reflect on the exact point you are saying [India comeback]. At the end of the day, you have to be realistic with your targets. I pretty much don’t have any aim at the moment. I just want to play cricket and enjoy this phase of my life at this point and see where it takes me, with the help of TNCA,” Murali Vijay added.