Jul 15, 2025 at 7:41 AM ET

The San Antonio Spurs remained undefeated in the NBA Summer League after notching their third straight win in nail-biting fashion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Nevada on Monday.

With the game tied with only 1.9 seconds left in overtime against the Utah Jazz, Riley Minix sank a tough fadeaway jumper from the baseline to give the Spurs the victory at the buzzer, 93-91.

This year's summer tournament has seen several thrilling endings already, and this one's the latest addition. Minix was hyped up by his teammates after the heroic shot, including prized rookie Dylan Harper.

RILEY MINIX BUZZER BEATER FOR THE WIN 🚨 Spurs win a THRILLER in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/d5EJ70EmCR — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Minix finished with 13 points, six rebounds, one steal, and two blocks. The Spurs were led by David Jones-Garcia, who tallied a team-high 28 points, six rebounds, and four assists off the bench. Harrison Ingram chipped in 15 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists.

The game was headed into a second overtime after the Jazz's Kyle Filipowski tied it up with a dunk. The 24-year-old Minix, however, didn't want an extra five minutes.

Fans were pumped up after the down-to-the-wire contest.

“He’ll chase that high for the rest of his life,” said @zakclips.

“This game was kinda wild,” added @wolvesbacknba.

Article Continues Below

“Spurs culture is setting in,” posted @w2truong.

“That’s Melo jumper right there. Y’all see it?” observed @Felix_OTH.

“That’s so tuff,” commented @JoeSwanson2k.

“Both plays better be SportsCenter number 1 and 2 (in the) top 10,” said @tsims773, referring to the back-to-back clutch baskets by Filipowski and Minix.

Minix went undrafted in 2024 after a one-year stop at Morehead State. The Spurs picked him up on a two-way contract. He, however, didn't see much action after injuring his shoulder, which needed a season-ending surgery in January.

He only played in one game, grabbing two rebounds.

The Spurs will look to nail their fourth straight win on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets.