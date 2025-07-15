The Charlotte Hornets have failed to advance to the playoffs for nine consecutive seasons, the longest active drought in the NBA.

At this point, the Hornets need any form of help they can get. While the team has a talented nucleus in guards LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller and forward Miles Bridges, roster depth remains lacking. Injuries and off-court issues have also hounded the team.

In hopes of adding firepower, the Hornets have inked free agent Drew Peterson this offseason, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

“Former (Boston) Celtics forward Drew Peterson has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Charlotte Hornets, agents Mike Silverman and Troy Payne of Equity Sports tell ESPN. Hornets' Charles Lee coached Peterson in Boston two seasons ago.”

Familiarity won't be much of an issue for the 25-year-old Peterson since, as Charania pointed out, he already worked with Lee on the Celtics, where the latter served as an assistant coach from 2023 to 2024.

Peterson went undrafted in 2023 despite a stellar three-year stint at USC. He was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team in his final two seasons. He averaged 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in his farewell campaign. He led the Trojans to the NCAA Tournament as a 10th seed but lost to Michigan State in the first round.

After not finding any takers in the NBA Draft, Peterson was picked up by the Celtics on a two-way contract. He won a championship with the team in his rookie year while also starring for the Maine Celtics.

He suited up for 25 games in his two seasons in Boston, averaging 2.3 points on 7.5 minutes per outing.

Lee, meanwhile, tallied a 19-63 record in his first stint with the Hornets last season. He's been keen on finding players who could fit into his system, and Peterson could be one of them.

The Hornets also added rookie Kon Kneuppel and guards Collin Sexton and Spencer Dinwiddie this offseason.