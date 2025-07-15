The Utah Jazz are coming into the 2025-26 season off the back of a dismal campaign that saw them finish with a 17-65 record. They have consistently regressed when it comes to wins in the last three seasons since the departures of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, last making the playoffs in the 2021-22 season.

However, the Jazz’s 2025 NBA Summer League run has given fans reason for optimism, with multiple youngsters making a mark. They have won three games on the trot with several promising prospects at the forefront. And with the No. 5 pick Ace Bailey on the sidelines, one overreaction from the Jazz’s summer league run suggests that they finally have a core to build around, for years to come.

The Utah Jazz are balling in the NBA Summer League

Leading the line in the summer league for the Jazz has been Kyle Filipowski, who produced a dominant 22 points and six rebounds against the Philadelphia 76ers. Filipowski also returned from the wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies with double-doubles, including a monster 18 points and 15 rebounds against the former.

While there may be work to do on the defensive end, the 21-year-old has showcased a versatile scoring arsenal and a high basketball IQ, potentially making an immediate impact player in the NBA. Alongside him, the Jazz have also seen Brice Sensabaugh finally make the step up.

The player scored 56 points in his two outings while converting 11 of his 19 three-point attempts, and may also join the roster on a potential two-way contract. Moving on, the No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft. Cody Williams, has also stood out. He averaged 4.6 points per game for the Jazz last season and is another youngster worth keeping an eye on, per Basketball Reference.

Finally, Ace Bailey, who picked up a groin injury in the second game, will now directly feature in preseason. The player had garnered a lot of attention after refusing to visit any team pre-draft. However, his potential was never in question, and the player looks more than ready to lead the Jazz’s young core.

The Jazz also have decisions to make around the likes of Isaiah Collier and Walter Clayton Jr., both of whom have shown potential and can evolve into role players in the near future. Collier in particular is seen as a playmaking guard capable of pulling strings in the offense. He has continued to rack up assists in the summer league and is another potential piece the Jazz can immediately use.

Finally, Clayton Jr. burst for 20 points and four assists against the Thunder, converting four of his 10 3-point attempts. With names such as Elijah Harkless and Jaden Springer also making a mark, the Jazz not only have youngsters who can potentially develop into future superstars.

They have players who have proven they can make an immediate impact in the big league, and finally give the franchise some much-needed direction. While it is still early days, the summer league may have given fans names that will only grow more familiar in the coming time.