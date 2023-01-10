By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Rohit Sharma-led Team India faced a huge fan backlash after the management chose to drop Ishan Kishan from the playing XI for the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Notably, Ishan Kishan smashed a double hundred in his last ODI game against Bangladesh last month.

In December, the India opener made history against Bangladesh as he smashed the quickest double century in One-Day Internationals.

Ishan Kishan cracked a double hundred in only 126 deliveries, going past West Indies great Chris Gayle who accomplished the same feat in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015.

With his double century against Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan became just the fourth Indian and the seventh batter overall to register a score of 200 in ODIs.

Before him, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the explosive Virender Sehwag, and current skipper Rohit Sharma have accomplished the milestone.

In the process, the left-hander also went past Rohit Sharma to become the youngest double-centurion in ODIs. While Ishan Kishan made his maiden double hundred at the age of 24 years and 145 days, Rohit Sharma did it when he was 26 years and 186 days old against the mighty Australians in Bengaluru in 2013.

Despite his record-breaking effort against Bangladesh, captain Rohit Sharma didn’t include Ishan Kishan in the starting XI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, leaving netizens stunned.

Shocked by the move, Indian cricket team admirers took to Twitter to slam the BCCI, Rohit Sharma, and even coach Rahul Dravid for leaving out a player of Ishan Kishan’s caliber.

While others alleged that he was dropped only to adjust KL Rahul in the team.

“Ishan Kishan dropped after making an ODI double century is a disaster. Not like others are breaking down the door, Ishan was responsible for winning one match in a series that they embarrassingly lost to Naagins. No SKY too. We aren’t picking on form,” a Team India supporter wrote on Twitter.

“Dropping Ishan Kishan who made 200 in his last match shows how incompetent BCCI and team management has become in front of its captain and coach. Rohit Sharma should be asked to go,” another added.

“Glad that Ishan Kishan, who scored just a puny double century in last ODI is dropped and high performing tapasvi king KL Rahul is back,” a third claimed.

“They dropped Ishan Kishan? This is despite Ishan Kishan scoring double century in his last match. Unbelievable,” a fourth stated.

“If KL Rahul can play both as opener and middle order batsman, and even as a compromise WK, I fail to understand why can’t Ishan Kishan?? Had heard about long rope, but the one given to KL looks like an endless one!” a fifth pointed out.

“Ishan Kishan sitting out after 210 in the last innings… not for Rohit Sharma or Shikhar Dhawan but for Shubman Gill. Indian cricket makes no sense at the moment! Any worthy selector would have stepped in to make sure Kishan plays, never mind the KL Rahul excuse,” a sixth mentioned.

“Think of a man who scored a smashing double hundred in his last ODI match and sees himself dropped from the playing eleven today. What a shame!” a seventh opined.

Even former India batters Aakash Chopra and Mohammad Kaif were left scratching their heads after not seeing Ishan Kishan’s name on the team sheet against Sri Lanka.

“It’s not often that you score a double-century and get benched in the following game. But then, Indian cricket had benched the triple-centurion in the next game too. Ishan today. Karun Nair back then. #IndvSL #AakashVani,” Aakash Chopra tweeted.

“Slightly uncomfortable with the prospect of watching an Indian team today without last ODI’s double hundred scorer, Ishan Kishan, and last T20’s centurion Suryakumar Yadav. Hope they remain motivated,” Mohammad Kaif posted on the microblogging platform.

Earlier, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad had urged Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid to include Ishan Kishan in the XI against Dasun Shanaka and his boys.