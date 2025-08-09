The Toronto Blue Jays are set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first contest of a three-game series on Friday evening. L.A. is doing something special for Los Angeles Lakers fans in Friday's matchup, featuring Kobe Bryant. As a result, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrived at the stadium showing the NBA legend support.

Guerrero, who is 26 years old, arrived at Dodger Stadium wearing a Lakers shirt featuring Kobe Bryant and some of his former teammates. The Blue Jays star is certainly channeling his inner Kobe while he visits Los Angeles during the weekend. The Dodgers are giving out Kobe Bryant bobbleheads to fans on Friday night.

Vladdy Jr. pulled up to the Blue Jays-Dodgers game in Los Angeles wearing a Kobe Bryant shirt 💜💛 The Dodgers are giving away a Kobe Bryant bobblehead tonight pic.twitter.com/O3kJlCPHUj — MLB (@MLB) August 8, 2025

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lived in L.A. for several years as a child in the early 2000s when his father played for the Los Angeles Angels from 2004 through 2009. That means Guerrero Jr. likely watched Kobe Bryant and the Lakers as a child while living in the city in the early part of his childhood.

It's cool to see Guerrero rep Bryant ahead of his matchup against the Dodgers. It'll be a tough test, as both teams are in first place in their respective divisions. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays hope to earn their fourth win in a row after just sweeping the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series.

The five-time All-Star is having another solid season for the Blue Jays. After signing a new 14-year, $500 million contract, Vladimir Guerrero is owning a .296 batting average and .398 OBP while recording 128 hits, 18 home runs, and 62 RBIs so far this season. He's currently on a three-game hitting streak that he hopes to extend to four against the Dodgers.

Toronto will hope to spoil L.A. fans' desires for the Dodgers to win and pull off a victory in this series, as the Blue Jays aim to remain ahead of the Boston Red Sox in the AL East.