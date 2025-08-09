The Minnesota Lynx (25-5) just want to make it to the WNBA playoffs in one piece. Their five-and-a-half game lead over the second-place New York Liberty is not insurmountable, especially with MVP favorite Napheesa Collier out of action, but they will feel confident just as long as they are healthy when it truly matters. This squad is hoping to avoid any more setbacks. Well, Kayla McBride gave fans a scare on Friday night.

The five-time All-Star suffered a knee injury versus the Washington Mystics (13-16) and exited the court. While the initial scene was a bit concerning, nerves quickly evaporated in the Target Center. McBride was listed as probable to return and ultimately checked back in during the first half.

Beyond the impact it could have on the standings, the Lynx obviously do not want to lose their top two players for an extended stretch. Team chemistry could suffer as a result, and there is no telling how long it would take to regain momentum. No need to worry, though. The veteran guard appears fine.

McBride is averaging 14.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and a dangerous 40.2 percent from behind the 3-point line. She is tasked with carrying more offensive responsibilities since Collier is nursing an ankle sprain. Clearly, however, No. 24's presence opens up more opportunities for McBride. Again, the Lynx are just trying to get by for now.

Then, when need be, they will shift back into attack mode. Minnesota has clung to last season's gut-wrenching WNBA Finals loss to New York and is incredibly motivated to earn vindication in 2025. The Atlanta Dream, Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever are all in the mix for second place and therefore deserve some consideration, but the Lynx and Liberty could be on a collision course once again.

Last year's best-of-five clash is regarded as one of the greatest in league history. Many fans are eager to see what the two teams could do in a rematch. Neither Minnesota nor the defending champs should get ahead of themselves, though. The latter has looked a bit erratic this season, and the former is focused on avoiding any additional injury news.

Kayla McBride and company are currently locked in a tight one with the Mystics in the fourth quarter.