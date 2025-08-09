Elena Rybakina is still recovering from her second consecutive heartbreaking defeat, this time at the hands of Canadian teen sensation Victoria Mboko in the semifinals of the National Bank Open, but she got some news surrounding her coaching team on Friday.

Rybakina's coach, Stefano Vukov, has been reinstated after appealing a suspension for abusive behavior that started back in January, according to Charlie Eccleshare of The Athletic.

“Stefano Vukov, the previously barred coach of 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, has had his suspension from coaching and attending professional tennis events lifted after an appeal,” Eccleshare wrote.

The WTA shared a statement after making the decision to reinstate Vukov, via Eccleshare.

“The WTA is fully committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all athletes and other participants, as set out in our WTA Code of Conduct and Safeguarding Code,” the statement read. “Any sanctions issued following a breach of these safeguarding rules are carefully considered and are subject to appeal before an independent tribunal.

“While case details remain confidential, we can confirm that Mr. Vukov is eligible to receive credentials at WTA events. We will not be commenting further.”

Vukov was provisionally suspended after the U.S. Open in 2024, when he and Rybakina were not working together. After he was re-hired by the World No. 10, he was officially suspended on January 31.

Vukov has been appealing his suspension over the summer throughout both the French Open and Wimbledon. During that time, he has been unable to access WTA tournament facilities or be credentialed for events, but Rybakina has said that the two still work together between events and she thanked him during the trophy ceremony after winning a WTA 500 tournament in Strasbourg earlier this year.

He was initially suspended for abusive behavior toward Rybakina, including calling her “stupid” and “retarded” during his time as her coach.

Rybakina has struggled to close out tight matches this season, something that has been a strength of hers during her career. On Wednesday, she failed to convert a match point before she was beaten by Mboko in a final set tiebreak.

Vukov will be immediately eligible to return to Rybakina's team officially at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati, where Rybakina will start her quest for the trophy on Saturday against Renata Zarazua in the second round.

