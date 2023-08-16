Team India's recent 3-2 defeat in the T20I series against the West Indies gave fodder to Hardik Pandya's critics, offering them an opportunity to slam him and point out that he isn't a long-time captaincy material for the national side.

Moreover, Hardik Pandya shot himself in the foot after he gave a shameful excuse to defend India's loss to the home team, leaving fans furious on social media.

“We lost the momentum when I came in and couldn't capitalise on the situation. I believe we gonna challenge ourselves. We try to get better. In hindsight, it is fine. We don't need to explain much. I know how the boys are within the group. We have enough time to figure out. Losing is good at times,” Hardik Pandya said in the post-match presentation ceremony after India's maiden defeat in a five-game T20I series against the West Indies. “On the positive side, we have done a lot of learnings. The boys showed character. Credit to them. They kept coming and tried something new. It is part of the process. It is what I feel at that moment,” he added. “If I see a situation, I generally prefer something that comes to mind. No rocket science, just my gut feel. Every youngster who is coming in, is showing character. I can't be more happy when I see a youngster comes in and puts his hand up. A big thank you to everyone. The T20 World Cup would be here. There would be bigger numbers then,” Hardik Pandya elaborated.

However, his remarks were not appreciated by the Indian cricket team's admirers as they questioned his mindset and demanded his removal from the leadership position of the national side.

Chapri #HardikPandya is a disgrace to the Indian cricket team. He is not mature enough to make tough decisions and his attitude on the field has been very arrogant. He is not the right man to lead India in the long run.#INDvsWIpic.twitter.com/0x7wngWJgt — 🇮🇳Tanmay Kulkarni🇮🇳 (@Tanmaycoolkarni) August 13, 2023

@BCCI days are not far when no one ll watch cricket in India.

You don't have guts to ask question to coach and captain.

Where is the planning? Players are playing with attitude and where is the unity? Worst captain of India with full of attitude. — Lucky (@Lucky19011649) August 14, 2023

The allrounder's statement was also not taken with enthusiasm by former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad who ripped into him and his team's performance during the T20I series.

“India has been a very very ordinary limited overs side for some time now. They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the T20 WC few months back. We had also lost to Ban in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements,” Venkatesh Prasad posted on X, previously Twitter.

“Not just 50 overs, West Indies had failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup last Oct- Nov as well. It pains to see India perform poorly and brush it under the carpet, under the garb of process. That hunger, fire is missing and we live in an illusion,” he pointed out.

Subsequently, an online user urged Venkatesh Prasad to share his opinion on Hardik Pandya's captaincy and the team management, including head coach Rahul Dravid. In reply, he didn't hold back his words, stating that they should be held accountable for the poor show of the side in the Caribbean.

“They are responsible for the debacle and need to be accountable. Process and such words are misused now. MS meant it, guys now just use the word. There is no consistency in selection, random stuff happening too much,” he opined.

“India needs to improve their skill set. There is hunger & intensity deficiency & often the captain looked clueless. Bowlers can't bat, batsmen can't bowl. It's important to not look for yes men and be blinded because someone is your favorite player but look at the larger good,” he argued.

Even Hardik Pandya's current India teammate, Ravichandran Ashwin, was critical of his comments.