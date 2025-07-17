Tensions are rising across the league, and New York Liberty veteran guard Natasha Cloud is making sure players’ voices are heard ahead of a pivotal moment in WNBA CBA negotiations. The longtime WNBPA executive committee member is playing a key leadership role as players prepare for Thursday’s high-stakes meeting in Indianapolis during All-Star week.

Cloud’s message to the media and her peers was blunt and clear. The New York Post’s Madeline Kennedy took to X, formerly known as Twitter, reporting that the 33-year-old expects a strong player turnout and isn’t sugarcoating the stakes.

“We’re not f—-ing around. This is a huge CBA for us. We know our worth. We know our value. And this is us going and fighting for it.”

This comment underscores the seriousness of the meeting and signals that players are unified behind shared goals, especially on core issues like player compensation and health-related benefits.

The current CBA is set to expire on October 31, 2025, and negotiations have taken on increasing urgency. Players opted out of the previous agreement in October 2024 and are now advocating for a deal that reflects the league’s growth and the players’ contributions. As a member of the WNBPA leadership, Cloud has taken on a central role in driving these conversations forward.

The Liberty have quietly supported the movement as well. With four team representatives attending the Thursday meeting, the franchise is deeply invested in helping shape what could become a transformative moment in league history. The New York WNBA team currently sits second in the Eastern Conference with a 15-6 record and a .714 win percentage, but off-court unity could be just as crucial as on-court chemistry heading into the final stretch of the season.

Among the major CBA issues are higher salaries, a fair share of league revenue, improved travel standards, maternity and childcare support, and stronger healthcare protections. These are not just demands—they’re seen by many players as overdue corrections to years of underinvestment.

She’s been clear that the new CBA must serve future generations of players as well as today’s stars. That vision—rooted in long-term stability, fairness, and flexibility—is helping galvanize union members across the league.

As the meeting looms Thursday, one thing is certain — the Liberty, and Cloud in particular, aren’t backing down. The tone has been set. The message is clear. The players are ready to fight.