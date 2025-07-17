The Indiana Fever fell prey to Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty on the road at Barclays Center Wednesday night, but not before Kelsey Mitchell set a new franchise record. The veteran guard broke Indiana legend and WNBA icon Tamika Catchings for the most 3-pointers made in franchise history in the first quarter of the contest.

Mitchell knocked down the record-setting 607th 3-pointer of her career (all with the Fever) with 3:31 left in the first quarter. In addition, Mitchell also climbed up to the 11th spot for most 3-pointers in league history, according to the Fever's official website.

Making the evening more memorable for Mitchell, despite the 98-77 loss to the Liberty, was the message for her from Catchings.

“Hey Kels, just wanted to say congratulations,” Catchings said in a video posted by the Fever on X (formerly Twitter).

“As always, I'm super proud of you, and yet another record broken. Of course, this is just the beginning. Keep it going. Records are meant to be broken, but if there's anybody that would break it, I'm glad that it's you. So congratulations. I love you. I'm super proud of yo,u and let's go Fever. Get that dub.

"Records are meant to be broken, but if there's anybody that would break it, I'm glad that it's you." ❤️ Tamika Catchings congratulates Kelsey Mitchell on breaking her franchise record for three-pointers made that she held for more than 21 years 📚 pic.twitter.com/J85u3HKXXN — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mitchell entered the WNBA when the Fever selected her second overall in the first round of the 2018 WNBA draft, just after the Las Vegas Aces picked A'ja Wilson. She has played her entire WNBA career with the Fever thus far, and has been named an All-Star three seasons in a row, including the current one.

Mitchell led all Fever scorers against New York with 16 points on a 5-for-11 shooting from the field. She was 2-for-5 from behind the arc and 4-for-5 from the free throw line. The 29-year-old Mitchell added two rebounds in 27 minutes of action. The Liberty, on the other hand, leaned on a balanced attack that saw five players score at least 10 points, including Stewart, who mustered a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Without Caitlin Clark due to a groin injury, the Fever had a tough time finding enough offense to match Liberty's firepower.

The WNBA will be on a break to give way to the All-Star festivities, with the Fever resuming action next Wednesday against the same Liberty squad at Barclays Center.