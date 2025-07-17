New York Knicks forward Josh Hart recently gave fans a glimpse into his recovery process by posting a photo of his heavily bandaged right ring finger on Instagram. The caption read “6 weeks with this” and offered a simple but striking update following a procedure to repair a finger injury he sustained during the playoffs.

The team confirmed that Hart underwent a minor procedure to address a dislocation in his right ring finger. The injury occurred during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers. Despite the setback, Hart played through the pain and continued to suit up for the rest of the series. He appeared in all 18 of the Knicks’ playoff games and started 14 of them.

Hart’s postseason performance was a testament to his toughness and value to the team. He averaged 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.1 steals while logging just under 36 minutes per game. He was the heart of the Knicks' gritty run, bringing intensity, hustle, and leadership every night. His ability to play through injury became yet another chapter in a career defined by resilience.

During the regular season, Hart was one of the most reliable and durable players in the league. He started all 77 games he played and led the NBA in minutes per game at 37.6. He also posted career-best numbers across the board, averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting over 52 percent from the field.

His rugged style of play has always come with risks. He throws his body around for rebounds, chases down loose balls, and often guards the opposing team’s best player. The dislocated finger is a result of that physical style, but it also highlights why he is so valued by teammates and coaches alike.

The good news for Hart and the Knicks is that he is expected to resume basketball activities later this summer. Barring any complications, he should be ready to go by training camp ahead of the 2025 season. His recovery is being closely monitored, and the team’s medical staff has mapped out a rehab plan focused on rest, strengthening, and a gradual return to contact.

Hart’s role on the Knicks remains vital as the team looks to build on its recent success. With a strong returning core that includes Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby, Hart’s versatility will continue to be an essential piece. He can guard multiple positions, push the pace, and serve as a secondary playmaker. More importantly, he is one of the team’s emotional leaders both on and off the court.

This offseason has already seen some changes for New York. The team hired Mike Brown as head coach, replacing Tom Thibodeau following the playoff run. They also made a few strategic additions to strengthen the bench. Through it all, Hart remains one of the team’s foundational players, known for his work ethic, energy, and ability to elevate those around him.

As he recovers from surgery, Hart will be sidelined for about six weeks. The image he posted made it clear that the road back won’t be easy. But if there is one thing fans know about him, it’s that he never backs down from a challenge.

Whether diving for loose balls, fighting through injury, or posting rehab updates with a hint of humor, Hart continues to embody the spirit of the Knicks. His return will be a welcome boost for a team with its sights set on the top of the Eastern Conference. And if history is any guide, he will be more than ready when the moment arrives.