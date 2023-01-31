After Team India won the second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow, Yuzvendra Chahal tried to mock Suryakumar Yadav in a video interaction shared by the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI).

Hosting his spin twin Kuldeep Yadav and the top-ranked T20I batter for a free-wheeling chat, Yuzvendra Chahal left Suryakumar Yadav stunned with an epic question.

Suryakumar Yadav, known for his explosive 360-degree batting in the shortest format of the sport, played a rather unusual knock in the second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday.

On a pitch that was a rank-turner, it was Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten knock of 26 runs off 31 deliveries that made all the difference in the match as India managed to secure a six-wicket win over the Kiwis, thus leveling the series at 1-1.

The match in Uttar Pradesh turned out to be a low-scoring thriller. Batting first New Zealand put 99 runs on the board, with every Indian bowler barring Shivam Mavi picking up at least one wicket. In reply, India managed to finish off the game on the penultimate delivery with Suryakumar Yadav hitting the winning boundary.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal on his part, made history as he became the leading Indian wicket-taker in T20Is.

Speaking about his match-defining stand with Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav disclosed how the pair took India home in what was a tense game in Lucknow.

“I had the confidence in myself that if I take it deep I will be able to win us the game. After Washi got out, I spoke with Hardik and said that we will be taking this deep,” Suryakumar Yadav told Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal then stunned the middle-order batter with a funny question. “I have taught you to play 370 degrees, but this was a very different wicket, Did you watch my red-ball video at the Ranji Trophy?,” the India spinner asked.

“Actually, I kept in mind what you had taught me in the last series. And I would like you to teach me more about batting and how I can improve. Viewers please listen carefully, mazaak mein mat lena (don’t take it as a joke), our brother is the batting coach here. He teaches me everything,” Suryakumar Yadav added.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav’s banter eventually went viral on social media with fans praising the duo for showing the funny side of their characters.

Though Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock in the second game of the three-match series against the Black Caps during the weekend, his performance didn’t impress his India teammate Dinesh Karthik.

According to Dinesh Karthik, there are a lot of areas in Suryakumar Yadav’s game that need improvement.

“His choice of shots was interesting. I think he was trying throughout the innings to be the speedboat that he is. For example, he went for that massive sweep on a big ground even though all four fielders were back on the leg side and that was not the best option for me. That is an area he needs to keep improving on. To get those boundaries in these chases and try and be very effective at it,” Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz. “If he had gotten out to that shot, he would have looked back and said that is probably the toughest shot to get a six. The wicket is slow, the bowler is not bowling very fast and you are trying to clear deep square leg on a big boundary. The odds are stacked heavily against you and that is why I say that while it wasn’t his most fluent innings, tactically it wasn’t his best either. The good thing is that he stayed till the end and made it happen and that was nice,” Dinesh Karthik added.

Previously Dinesh Karthik blasted the Indian think tank for tinkering with allrounder Deepak Hooda’s role in the side.