Drake Maye and the New England Patriots lit up the Washington Commanders in a 48-18 rout on Friday night. However, head coach Mike Vrabel is making sure Maye keeps his eye on the ball in the midst of a solid performance.

Maye played in the first quarter of the matchup, completing three passes after five attempts for 12 yards while making two rushes for 16 yards and a touchdown. However, he sustained a sack for 15 yards as he committed a fumble five minutes into the game, showing there is work for the Patriots to still work on.

Vrabel reflected on the team's performance after the game, per Zack Cox. He was critical of Maye's fumble, expecting better from the young quarterback.

“That’s a bad decision. I think we’re going to need better from him, and I think he knows that,” Vrabel said.

How Drake Maye, Patriots played against Commanders

It's important for Mike Vrabel to hold Drake Maye accountable, setting the tone ahead of the 2025 regular season. Despite the fumble, the Patriots dominated the Commanders throughout Friday night.

Article Continues Below

The 100-yard kick return touchdown from rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson to start the game summed up New England's success in the contest. They scored 17 points in the first quarter, a deficit the Commanders never recovered from.

Washington mainly played their second and third units, not playing key players from the first unit. Despite this, it doesn't take away from the fact that New England controlled the momentum from start to finish, showing off their potential when they are on a roll against any team.

Four running backs ran the ball six or more times, emphasizing balance in the run game. The Patriots scored four of their five touchdowns on the ground, an area that Washington was unable to stop throughout the night.

One New England receiver stood out from the game: Efton Chism III. He finished with a game-high six receptions, gaining up to 50 yards and the lone touchdown from the receiving corps.

The Patriots will prepare for the remainder of their preseason slate. They face the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. ET and New York Giants on Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.